4 WWE rivalries from the past decade that should make a comeback in 2024

WWE is heading into the second part of 2024, and fans have seen superstars continue their feuds while others have created new rivalries. Still, fans would love to see some old rivalries re-ignite, and in this article, we will take a look at four of them.

#4. Gunther vs. Ilja Dragunov

Gunther and Ilja Dragunov have a history since their days at NXT UK, where they collided for the championship. The two superstars could re-ignite their feud now, as they are both part of the RAW roster.

Since their days at NXT UK, Gunther and Dragunov have gone their separate ways. The former emerged as a top WWE star after holding the Intercontinental Championship for 666 days, while Dragunov became the NXT champion.

Now, they could collide for a spot in the King of the Ring tournament final. Ilja Dragunov welcomed the possibility of bringing the rivalry with The Ring General back after his move to RAW during the WWE Draft.

#3. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

At the moment, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano have been tag team partners as DIY. Still, the fact that they have not become champions could force one of the two to have a heel turn.

If this happens, they could re-ignite their feud, which started on NXT. Over the years, Ciampa and Gargano had created a rivalry as they were both title contenders on NXT, still they had shown they could work together.

If DIY doesn't win the Tag Team Championship, fans could see them split and start a feud.

#2. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

The two female superstars have been dominating WWE for years, ever since Becky Lynch created "The Man" personality.

Now the Women's World Champion, Lynch is waiting for the next challenger, who could be better than Charlotte Flair. The Queen is recovering from a serious injury, and there is no exact timetable for her return.

Still, fans can expect her to return in the coming months, and if this happens, targeting Becky Lynch is a likely direction for the creative team.

#1. WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

This rivalry started 11 years ago when Seth Rollins and The Shield faced The Rhodes family. Their feud continued for a year, while The American Nightmare left WWE in 2016.

Six years later, the feud re-ignited after Rhodes returned to the company in 2022 and faced Seth Rollins three times, winning all three. Fast-forward to today, The Visionary helped Rhodes finish his story and become the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Rollins is currently on a hiatus. Should he return, though, it wouldn't be surprising if he turns heel and targets Cody Rhodes, as the two are considered two of the company's top superstars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback