4 WWE stars who could be the #1 Draft pick for RAW tonight - Recently dethroned champion, re-signed talent, and more

WWE WrestleMania has come and passed. Naturally, this can lead to some of the audience losing interest following the biggest show of the year. Instead, fans are hooked once again because it is the 2024 Draft season.

The near-yearly event sees RAW, SmackDown and even NXT get dramatically shaken up. Stars are called up to the main roster and members of the red and blue brands often switch shows. This leads to exciting new feuds, teams, and stories.

The first night of the 2024 Draft was this past Friday and it was a mixed bag. Most stars seemingly remained on the brands they were already part of, but there was some shifting done. Many hope tonight's show will feature more sweeping changes that will shake things up beyond what happened on Friday.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the 2024 Draft is seeing who gets picked and when. The #1 spot is typically reserved for the biggest names in the company. This article will take a look at four potential candidates who could be the first name listed, who could in turn run the company over the next year.

Below are four WWE stars who could be the #1 Draft pick for RAW tonight.

#4. CM Punk is one of WWE's biggest names

CM Punk is one of the biggest stars in modern WWE history. He is a multi-time world champion who had numerous memorable moments. Unfortunately, he walked out of the company in 2014 for several reasons, ultimately leading to bad blood between himself and the company. He then finally returned last year.

The Straight Edge Superstar's epic return at Survivor Series WarGames was great, but it went downhill when he suffered an injury in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. While he's made appearances since then, Punk has not yet returned to the ring.

Still, after how big of a deal his return was, it is clear that WWE will position Punk as a top star moving forward. As a result, he could be a perfect choice as the #1 draft pick tonight. He is a major name and a merch-mover.

#3. Gunther is a soon-to-be main eventer

Gunther is arguably the best pro wrestler in the world today. While his style is far from flashy, it is hard-hitting and extremely effective. WWE fans love to hate the extremely talented Austrian, especially given how dominant he has been portrayed for several years now.

The Ring General suffered one of his first pinfall losses on WWE television recently. After almost two years of being undefeated and the Intercontinental Champion, he was pinned by Sami Zayn at WrestleMania.

Now Gunther is looking to rebuild and move on up, likely to the main event picture. He has already made it clear he wants to be King of the Ring, so perhaps making him the number-one pick for the night will show fans just how big of a name he will be moving forward.

#2. Jade Cargill could counter Bianca Belair

Jade Cargill is an incredibly impressive athlete. Her look is second to none and so is her aura. She is Marvel's Storm brought to life. It makes complete sense as to why WWE signed her last year and are presenting Jade as a big star.

Recently, Cargill has been part of a tag team with former WWE Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The two will be challenging for tag team gold at Backlash France. Interestingly, Bianca was the first person drafted on Friday Night SmackDown this past week.

There is a chance that the team will go two for two if Jade is the number one pick on RAW tonight. It is certainly possible, as the company has presented Jade as a major signing and a big star. Both brands will be fighting to keep her. It would be incredibly cool to see Bianca and Jade both be the number-one picks for 2024.

#1. Drew McIntyre recently re-signed with WWE

Drew McIntyre is a top star in WWE. He is a powerful individual with an incredible physique, but he can also move surprisingly gracefully. Beyond that, Drew is quick-witted and can deliver on the microphone. He is essentially the total package.

The Scottish Psychopath was on the tip of everyone's tongue recently thanks to speculation regarding his time with WWE potentially ending. His contract was set to expire sometime soon, but it looks like he's staying with the biggest company in the world.

Given that McIntyre has seemingly re-signed with World Wrestling Entertainment, it only makes sense for the company to push him to the top. Drew could be number one now that the promotion knows he'll be sticking around for several more years.

