4 WWE stars absent from 2024 Royal Rumble poster

The Royal Rumble in 2024 will be WWE's next Premium Live Event. While the Rumble has always been a massive event for the Stamford-based promotion, this time around there is added pressure to deliver given how good Survivor Series: WarGames was.

Naturally, the WWE Universe will expect Triple H to pull out the big guns at the Premium Live Event. While Cody Rhodes is the only superstar to have declared himself for the Rumble until now, Triple H recently released the official poster for the event in 2024.

While the poster featured some of the biggest names in the company, there are some notable omissions. In this article, we will look at four notable superstars who aren't present on the Royal Rumble poster:

#5. Bayley is not a part of the Royal Rumble poster

On SmackDown, Bayley has pretty much been carrying the load for the women's division. While the brand has talented superstars like IYO Sky, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair, Bayley has emerged as a superstar who can help by putting over other wrestlers.

However, despite all her activity with Damage CTRL, the 34-year-old has not been featured on the official poster of Royal Rumble. Her Damage CTRL partner and WWE Women's Champion IYO Sky, has found a place for herself on the official poster instead.

#4. Nia Jax

When Nia Jax returned to WWE, it made quite some noise on the internet. However, since then, her popularity seems to have diminished. Despite consecutive victories over the last two weeks, Jax hasn't been able to receive the response she got when she made her return.

While this would be disappointing in itself, not featuring on the official Royal Rumble poster would be another setback for Jax. But, given the women's Rumble match will take place as usual, fans can expect to see her in action.

#3. Kevin Owens

Since being traded to SmackDown, Kevin Owens is yet to find his groove on the blue brand. While it seemed Owens was involved in a rivalry with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory till now, next week the focus of his run might change as the Canadian is set to take part in the tournament to decide the No. 1 contender for the United States Championship.

Slowly, but steadily, Owens seems to be picking up pace on SmackDown. However, given the star he is, not seeing him feature on the official poster of Royal Rumble is somewhat disappointing. It will be interesting to see the role Owens plays at the Premium Live Event.

#2. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre's current run in WWE has been full of disappointments. The Soctsman is unable to get past his hate for Jey Uso and The Bloodline, and his recent loss during the WarGames match was another setback for McIntyre. If all this wasn't enough, the former champion is also not part of the official poster.

However, despite WWE not advertising him on the official poster, Drew McIntyre will still be expected to appear at Royal Rumble. Because if the Scotsman does win the competition, he will have the right to challenge Roman Reigns for his title, and also get revenge against The Bloodline.

#1. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

The Bloodline has been one of the most dominant factions in WWE. Despite that, only one member from the faction has been featured on the Royal Rumble poster, and that is Roman Reigns. But this development does not mean Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa won't be part of the Premium Live Event.

While the duo can enter the men's Rumble match individually, there is also a chance that if Reigns defends at the event, Jimmy and Solo could interfere and help The Tribal Chief retain his title. It will be interesting to see how Triple H books the heel faction at the Premium Live Event.

