4 WWE stars Aleister Black could target upon SmackDown return

WWE is on The Road To WrestleMania, and fans are watching everything closely. There are major stories and matches underway, but there have also been some vignettes teasing some upcoming arrivals.

One vignette has been particularly mysterious. It features smoke, a haunting and sinister score, and Roman numerals. It appears that those Roman numerals are hinting at a debut or return on the SmackDown after WrestleMania in less than a month.

While World Wrestling Entertainment has yet to officially confirm this, it is believed that the smoky vignettes are for Aleister Black. Black used to compete for the company but has worked in All Elite Wrestling for the past several years.

If Black is indeed making his return to the sports entertainment juggernaut, who might he choose to target upon making his comeback? This article will take a look at a handful of SmackDown stars who could become Black's first victim.

Below are four WWE stars Aleister Black could target upon his SmackDown return.

#4. He could try to take the United States Championship from LA Knight

LA Knight is one of the most popular WWE stars today. Despite that, until last year, he had never won a singles title. That changed at SummerSlam when he beat Logan Paul for the United States Championship. He has since lost it and won it back from Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Megastar is currently involved with a few stars on WWE SmackDown. Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu, in particular, both want his coveted United States Championship. Some multi-man match is expected for WrestleMania.

If Black shows up after WrestleMania and Knight manages to retain his gold, he could target The Megastar. A Black Mass kick would level Knight and send a message that a new threat has emerged on Friday Night SmackDown.

#3. Black could take out Rey Fenix as soon as the lucha star debuts

Expand Tweet

Rey Fenix is one of the best lucha stars going today. The 34-year-old performer has experience in TNA Wrestling, Lucha Underground, AAA, and All Elite Wrestling. Now, he is coming to WWE.

In fact, vignettes have been airing on Friday Night SmackDown, teasing the debut of Rey Fenix. During this past Friday's episode, it was revealed that he will be making his debut this week. Needless to say, most WWE fans are excited. Aleister Black might not be, however.

Given that they were in AEW together, there could be lingering animosity between the pair. If that's the case, instead of waiting to debut after WrestleMania, Black could shockingly take Fenix out on Friday. This would send a message to the fans that nobody can take his spotlight. Fenix, of course, would likely be furious.

#2. He could challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes is the big dog in pro wrestling today. He is the Undisputed WWE Champion and has been on top of the sports entertainment juggernaut for nearly a full year now. He won the gold by defeating Roman Reigns at last year's Show of Shows.

The Undisputed WWE Champion has arguably the biggest match of his pro wrestling career in under a month. He will be defending his coveted title against John Cena at WrestleMania. Supposing he can retain, Cody then needs a new challenge. Enter Aleister Black.

The two had issues back in All Elite Wrestling, so just like with Fenix, those problems could carry over to World Wrestling Entertainment. Aleister spitting mist into Cody's eyes upon his return would be a perfect welcoming party for the former NXT Champion.

#1. Aleister Black could target Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks is a faction currently on WWE SmackDown but is yet to officially debut on the blue brand. The stable features Uncle Howdy as the leader, and he is joined by Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy. There are also rumors of Alexa Bliss joining the group.

While the stable has been away from television for months, they are reportedly ready to return soon. The brooding and sinister group could return just in time to feud with the dark and moody Aleister Black.

Black is a dark character just like them, so a feud makes sense. An interesting twist could be for Black to try to target Howdy in particular in an effort to take over the cult-like stable and have his own faction. He did lead The House of Black in AEW; perhaps he wants a similar group to follow him in WWE.

