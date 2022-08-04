4 WWE stars who appeared on RAW Underground- Where are they now?

In August 2020, WWE introduced RAW Underground, which aired during the third hour of the red brand. While the concept was intriguing, it was scrapped in late September.

There were rumored concerns backstage that the extras hired for the RAW Underground segments could spread COVID-19 in the locker room. Given the nature of the circumstances, it was an understandable decision. However, WWE did not revert to the concept even after normal conditions were restored.

Fortunately, many notable WWE Superstars appeared on RAW Underground. Some of them were established stars, while others were comparatively new. Let's look where some of the stars are now.

#4 Shane McMahon was the host of WWE RAW Underground.

RAW Underground was the brainchild of Shane McMahon, who returned after a long hiatus to host the show. Shane-O-Mac provided superstars with a fight club-type atmosphere that was isolated from the traditional in-ring set-up.

While he may have been the host, the Prodigal Son didn't participate in much of the action that transpired, and the concept didn't benefit him in the long run.

Things got much worse for Shane-O-Mac upon the cancelation of RAW Underground. The 52-year-old returned to WWE during the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match.

However, backstage heat over his role in the match's production led to his shocking release. According to the latest news, he is not expected to return soon.

#3 Jordan Omogbehin, now known as Omos, appeared on WWE RAW Underground

Omos is one of the most intimidating men on the roster.

Speaking of Shane-O-Mac, he didn't host RAW Underground alone as he needed an enforcer in the form of a seven-foot giant named Jordan Omogbehin, now known as Omos.

Omos served as the bodyguard of the Prodigal Son and guarded the door. Together, the two men tried maintaining the order of RAW Underground.

Out of all the entries in this list, Omos is currently the one doing the best. The Nigerian Giant became AJ Styles' personal colossus and won the RAW Tag Team Championship. After cutting off ties with the Phenomenal One, he started a feud with Bobby Lashley and aligned himself with MVP, his mentor and mouthpiece.

#2 Dabba-Kato aka Commander Azeez is on SmackDown now

Commander Azeez and Apollo Crews are allies.

Omos wasn't the only giant on RAW Underground as Dabba-Kato, now called Commander Azeez, made it his playground. The 33-year-old developed a winning streak by quickly dominating the local competition.

However, his winning streak came to a screeching halt as Braun Strowman defeated him in September 2021. After the loss, RAW Underground was scrapped, and he disappeared.

Dabba-Kato re-emerged at WrestleMania 37 Night Two as Commander Azeez to help Apollo Crews win the Intercontinental Championship. The two superstars have maintained a strong alliance ever since. After an underwhelming run on the main roster, the duo was sent to NXT in June 2022.

#1 Braun Strowman was one of the biggest names on the show

Braun Strowman was one of the most prominent and accomplished superstars to appear on RAW Underground. He dominated the scene, fighting it out with many local wrestlers, along with Dolph Ziggler and Dabba-Kato.

The former Universal Champion later feuded with the host of RAW Underground, Shane McMahon, culminating in a match at WrestleMania 37, which Strowman won. However, The Monster Among Men was surprisingly released two months later.

Since his shocking departure, Strowman has undergone a physical transformation, competed on the independent circuit, and opened up a new wrestling promotion, Control Your Narrative, along with EC3. Interestingly, the promotion has taken inspiration from Fight Club, the same concept which fuelled WWE RAW Underground.

