4 WWE stars who became champion without wrestling

WWE has had a wealth of championships, both current and retired, throughout its over 70-year history as a promotion. Today, the sports entertainment juggernaut hosts over two dozen titles across RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Evolve, AAA, Speed, and through their Independent Development program.

For example, Monday Night RAW hosts the World Heavyweight Championship, the Intercontinental Title, the Women's World Championship, the Women's Intercontinental Title, and the World Tag Team Title. SmackDown has its own equivalent versions of those belts as well.

As Macho Man Randy Savage infamously said, "you win 'em in the ring and you lose 'em in the ring." That is generally how champions are made. With that being said, there have been times when that isn't actually the case.

This article will take a look at four stars who became champions on World Wrestling Entertainment's main roster without actually wrestling to win the title. This includes a recent example, an infamous Triple H moment, and beyond. Who became champion without earning the gold?

Below are four WWE stars who became champions without wrestling.

#4. Roxanne Perez is now one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Roxanne Perez is the future of WWE. She joined the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2022 at the age of 20 and quickly became the NXT Breakout Tournament winner. She went on to win both the NXT Women's Tag Team Title and the NXT Women's Championship.

The Prodigy is the most recent example of somebody being given a championship without first earning it. Liv Morgan was WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez, but The Miracle Kid suffered a shoulder injury and has since had surgery.

Morgan's replacement was announced on the June 30, 2025, edition of RAW, as it was revealed that Roxanne is now a Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel. Of course, how long she holds onto the gold remains to be seen, as they will be battling three other teams at Evolution in less than two weeks.

#3. Triple H became World Heavyweight Champion without doing anything

Triple H is the main man in pro wrestling today. He is the Chief Content Officer of WWE and is responsible for much of what fans know, love, and sometimes complain about in the wrestling industry. However, prior to that, he was a top superstar.

While he is a multi-time world champion, The Game ended up receiving one title under dubious circumstances, to say the least. More specifically, his first reign with the World Heavyweight Championship started on September 2, 2002.

He didn't battle someone or compete in a tournament to earn the title. Instead, then-WWE RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff awarded The King of Kings the newly created title to make up for Brock Lesnar, the other world champion, signing exclusively with Stephanie McMahon's SmackDown.

#2. Randy Orton also won the world title without competing

Randy Orton is one of the best to ever do it. He is a 14-time World Champion and has been a major player in WWE for decades now, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. He could very well remain a key member of the roster for another five years or more.

While Orton has held many world titles, one of his most dubious accolades came at No Mercy 2007. Following John Cena's injury, which forced The Face That Runs The Place to vacate the WWE Championship, Orton was rewarded the title by Vince McMahon and William Regal.

However, he did not hold the gold for long, as he then lost the title immediately to Triple H. By the end of the premium live event, Orton regained the belt, this time by earning it in a Last Man Standing Match. Still, initially, The Viper was simply given the gold.

#1. Piper Niven became champion in a similar manner to Roxanne Perez

Piper Niven is one of the most underrated stars on WWE's roster. Currently, she's a Slaygent for The Green Regime, but has had a number of different roles in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

On the August 14, 2023, edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, Piper Niven returned to television in a big way. The powerful woman was in a backstage segment with Chelsea Green, who freaking out over her then-tag team partner Sonya Deville's injury.

Piper showed up and was the answer to Chelsea's prayers, but in that moment, Green was terrified. Niven forced herself into becoming one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion with a threatening tone. The Hot Mess initially opposed the idea, but later warmed to her future Slaygent.

