4 WWE stars Becky Lynch helped elevate in 2023

Becky Lynch is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of this era. In fact, it could be argued that she's one of the best performers of any era. There's certainly no debating that The Man has become one of the biggest female stars of all time, but her reach goes beyond any specific division.

The Man has won just about any title that is available to her. Beyond that, Big Time Becks has headlined multiple premium live events. This includes being in the main event of WrestleMania, where she successfully walked away as both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

Becky managed to hold two titles throughout 2023. This includes the Women's Tag Team Titles and the NXT Women's Championship. While she had a great year, it was her influence on others that may be best remembered.

The Man helped elevate numerous WWE personalities throughout 2023. In this article, we will take a look at four of the stars who benefited most from working with Becky and who have reached the next level as a result of Lynch's selflessness.

Below are four WWE stars Becky Lynch helped elevate in 2023.

#4. The Man elevated Tegan Nox

Tegan Nox is a tremendously talented WWE performer. She first joined the company by competing in the Mae Young Classic, on NXT, and on NXT UK. She was later brought up to the main roster in 2021. While she's had some ups and downs, including a release, in the years since Nox is doing well today.

Becky Lynch helped Nox a lot and should get some credit for the change. Shortly after Vince McMahon was seemingly ousted from the creative end of WWE programming, Tegan returned to television in a short story with Lynch over the NXT Women's Championship. While Tegan lost, being in promos and matches with a star like Lynch helped her considerably.

The benefits of working with Becky can still be seen today. Prior to her short story with The Man, Nox was barely seen on television. Now, with the exception of time off for a brief injury, Tegan appears on Monday Night RAW every single week. Much of that success likely stems from her story with Big Time Becks.

#3. She helped boost Zoey Stark as a heel

Zoey Stark is an incredibly impressive athlete. She first joined NXT several years ago, managing to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles at one point. Zoey joined the main roster earlier this year courtesy of the 2023 WWE Draft.

Becky Lynch spent much of 2023 feuding with Trish Stratus. The WWE Hall of Famer recruited Zoey Stark early in their rivalry, and as a result, The Man worked with Zoey repeatedly. In fact, the pair even had an extremely memorable Falls Count Anywhere Match on RAW prior to Payback.

Working with both Becky and Trish helped elevate Zoey quite a bit. Since the story with the two legends, Stark has had two major title matches, including a singles bout with Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#2. Becky made Xia Li look dangerous

Xia Li is a Chinese superstar who has had a lot of ups and downs in WWE. She began her career in the Mae Young Classic and on NXT but never truly gained much momentum. She was later called up to the main roster but was featured in numerous stop-start pushes that kept her away from television more often than not.

That changed thanks to a rivalry with Becky Lynch. Xia confronted The Man backstage one week on WWE RAW. From there, Li battled the likes of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, defeating both stars in brutal fashion. This eventually led to Xia and Becky having a fantastic singles match on the red brand.

Not only did Xia Li have a brief storyline with Becky Lynch, but she also had a major NXT Women's Championship Match against Lyra Valkyria. Xia may not have won either feud, but both matches were quality and helped her look like a dangerous opponent.

#1. She lost the WWE NXT Women's Championship to Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria is an incredibly talented performer who first joined WWE through the NXT UK brand. Once NXT UK shut down, Lyra made her new home in the Stateside NXT, where she has become a very popular star.

Valkyria has been a long-time fan of Big Time Becks. In fact, Becky Lynch has been a mentor of sorts to Lyra. This led to the two interacting backstage, teaming up, and eventually clashing over the NXT Women's Championship.

It could be argued that nobody has benefited more from working with Becky in 2023 than Lyra Valkyria. The Irishwoman not only got a rub from associating with and competing against a future Hall of Famer, but she shockingly defeated The Man for the aforementioned title. Now, Lyra is the top female star on NXT, and Big Time Becks played a major role in making that possible.

