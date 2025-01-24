4 WWE stars who can become the new leader of the Bloodline 2.0 after Solo Sikoa walked out

During last week's WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa walked out of the arena despite Jacob Fatu's attempts to communicate with his Bloodline leader. The former Ula Fala holder's walkout has sparked curiosity among fans, with many believing that Bloodline 2.0 might soon welcome a new leader.

In this article, we will predict four WWE stars who could potentially become the new leader of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline following his surprising walkout last week.

#4. Roman Reigns might take over the new Bloodline

Roman Reigns is now the official holder of the Ula Fala. In a previous segment on the blue brand, Solo Sikoa affirmed that if Roman regained the Ula Fala, everyone, including Sikoa, would acknowledge him.

Following Solo's walkout, it would make sense for the Original Tribal Chief to take over the faction and become its new leader.

With Reigns wearing the Ula Fala around his neck, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga might also be compelled to follow his orders, even if they are reluctant.

#3. The Final Boss could be revealed as the new leader

The Rock broke character on the RAW's Netflix premiere, leaving fans confused about the future of The People's Champion in WWE. However, Triple H now has an excellent opportunity to reintroduce The Final Boss persona by revealing The Great One as the new leader of the Bloodline.

The Rock could return and explain how Solo Sikoa's loss against the Original Tribal Chief proves he no longer deserves to lead. This revelation would set the stage for The Final Boss to assume the leadership role in Bloodline 2.0, asserting his dominance and reshaping the faction's future.

#2. Rikishi might return to WWE & become the new leader of Bloodline 2.0

Rikishi is the real-life father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Following the 31-year-old star’s walkout from SmackDown, it’s possible that the Hall of Famer might return to WWE and finally become involved in the family drama. Fans have long desired to see him play a role in the ongoing Bloodline saga.

With Solo Sikoa stepping away from the faction, Rikishi could make his WWE return and take over the leadership of the group in his son’s absence.

#1. Jacob Fatu might control the faction himself

Jacob Fatu’s reaction to Solo Sikoa’s walkout on last week’s show seemingly implied that the Samoan Werewolf was displeased. It could even be seen as a sign of disrespect, considering Fatu made several attempts to calm the crowd's negative reaction to hear Solo Sikoa out.

Following the former Ula Fala holder's walkout, Jacob Fatu might assert his leadership and eventually take control of the faction.

This move would allow WWE to elevate Fatu’s status within the company and set the stage for a future feud between Jacob and Solo.

