4 WWE stars who can confront Bron Breakker following recent rampage on RAW - Current champion, intimidating big man, and more

WWE Monday Night RAW is arguably the best wrestling show in the industry today. The brand is loaded with some of the most talented and fascinating in-ring competitors, but with plenty of story to keep more casual fans hooked.

Of the many talented stars on the brand, Bron Breakker is one of the most intriguing. The big man has been riding roughshod over the brand, attacking people backstage and destroying them ringside.

The most egregious and brutal display of violence came during Monday Night RAW this week. The big man brutally assaulted Ricochet in the parking lot. This includes a lawn dart into a production truck and slamming the high flyer onto a car.

Trending

Adam Pearce missed Monday Night RAW, so he was unable to attempt to punish Bron or prevent his actions. Even if he had been there, Pearce's hands are somewhat tied. It may take a star from the roster to confront Bron and shut him down. This article will look at a handful of performers who could do it.

Below are four WWE stars who can confront Bron Breakker following his recent rampage on RAW.

#4. Ilja Dragunov and Bron Breakker are at each other's throats

Expand Tweet

Ilja Dragunov is one of the most intense superstars in WWE. He started his career on the United Kingdom and European scene before joining NXT UK. From there, Ilja went to NXT and now he's on Monday Night RAW.

The Mad Dragon's first proper feud on WWE's main roster is with Bron Breakker. Ricochet was also involved in the storyline, but he was seemingly written off of television on RAW and he is likely AEW-bound. At the very least, his time in the company seems to be over.

That doesn't mean Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker is over, however. Ilja may have lost to Bron on RAW, but the two men had a war. Dragunov will lick his wounds and stand up to Breakker again, thus meaning anybody else may be unnecessary.

#3. Sami Zayn is WWE's voice of reason

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn is a beloved figure. He is a veteran of the pro wrestling industry and has managed to be a staple in WWE for around a decade now. Sami is the current Intercontinental Champion and a former NXT Champion.

The Underdog From The Underground is currently feuding with Chad Gable. Not only that, but he has gotten himself involved with the drama of The Alpha Academy. The Great Liberator is attempting to free Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa from Gable's grasp.

In many ways, Sami Zayn is the voice of reason in WWE. He got involved in family drama with Jey Uso in an attempt to save him and now he's doing the same with Otis. Seeing the issues Bron has been causing, it may be up to Sami to interject and stop the dominant star's destruction.

#2. Bronson Reed is a talented big man

Bronson Reed is a big man currently signed to Monday Night RAW. The WWE star is a former NXT North American Champion and has come close to winning gold on the main roster, but is yet to do so.

The big man appears to be lost in the shuffle right now but had a major showcase not too long ago. Bronson was in a memorable bout with both Sami Zayn and Chad Gable where he attempted to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Now that Reed has lost and is seemingly moving on, it could be interesting to see him step up to Bron Breakker. The intense star and the big man colliding would be fascinating. In fact, it could be a modern version of the irresistible force meeting the immovable object.

#1. Braun Strowman would be Bron Breakker's biggest threat

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman is an unstoppable force. He is a former Universal Champion and towers over almost every wrestler in WWE with the exception of Omos. This means everybody fears the angry and aggressive big man.

The Monster of all Monsters was actually away from WWE programming for quite some time due to a serious neck injury. Now, though, he's back and taking issue with The Judgment Day. Still, a man like Braun could have another fire burning soon.

Bron Breakker may be bad, but is he as bad as the strongest superstar in World Wrestling Entertainment? It remains unclear, but Braun sticking up for those being targeted and standing up to Breakker would make for great television. Can a Spear take down the former Universal Champion?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback