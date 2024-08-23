4 WWE stars who can confront The Bloodline on SmackDown tonight

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will once again showcase The Bloodline, as the villainous faction defends their Tag Team titles against the Street Profits. Additionally, we will see the fallout from The Bloodline’s attack on Roman Reigns last week, although this may occur without the Original Tribal Chief’s presence.

It is assumed that Roman will be off television for now due to this recent storyline, as he is slated to appear on the September 13 episode of SmackDown. In this article, we will explore four superstars who might step up to confront The Bloodline on tonight’s show.

#4. Paul Heyman could return on tonight's SmackDown and confront The Bloodline

Paul Heyman demonstrated his loyalty to Roman Reigns during the Original Tribal Chief's absence, which led to backlash from Solo Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline, resulting in his hiatus from the company. However, this hiatus could end tonight if The Wiseman makes a return to confront The Bloodline.

Heyman might appear on the show to express his disapproval of last week’s attack on Roman and to warn Solo Sikoa about potential consequences, as the OTC could return with backup. Paul Heyman’s appearance tonight could serve as a powerful way to escalate The Bloodline saga in Reigns' absence.

#3. Jimmy Uso could finally make his anticipated return

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of Jimmy Uso, and tonight’s SmackDown might be the moment they’ve been waiting for. Jimmy could make his long-awaited return and confront The Bloodline. The Samoan Twin was ousted from the faction after losing to Jey Uso at WrestleMania XL. So the 39-year-old star might come back with a vengeance against Solo Sikoa and his group.

Additionally, with The Bloodline defending their Tag Team titles on tonight’s show, it’s possible that Jimmy could interfere in the match, potentially costing the villainous faction their titles. Such an interference would undoubtedly be a significant blow to The Bloodline.

#2, #1. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford could send a bold message to The Bloodline on SmackDown

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will have another opportunity to become Tag Team Champions on tonight’s SmackDown. The match is expected to headline the blue brand. If The Bloodline has a segment before the main event, the Street Profits are likely to confront the faction.

Dawkins and Ford could use this chance to send a bold message to The Bloodline, which might boost their own confidence while undermining that of their opponents. This confidence boost could provide them with a psychological edge in their tag title match.

