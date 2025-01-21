4 WWE stars who can hand Penta his first loss

Penta El Zero Miedo made an excellent WWE debut last week on Monday Night RAW. The masked luchador continued his winning streak on the red-branded show this week by defeating Pete Dunne.

But how long will the former AEW star keep winning? This article looks at four wrestlers who can potentially give Penta a taste of his first defeat in the company.

#4. Chad Gable has a score to settle with Penta

Penta secured his debut win on Chad Gable. The American Made leader put up a good fight and had even caught his opponent in his Ankle Lock submission move. However, the masked luchador escaped the hold and managed to win the match.

Trending

This week, the Olympian spoke to Cathy Kelley in a backstage interview and admitted that he is having problems with masked wrestlers like Penta, Rey Mysterio, and Dragon Lee. However, he said he would stop them. He also notably contacted Dominik Mysterio to learn some secrets of lucha libre wrestling.

Expand Tweet

With some new anti-lucha strategies up his sleeve, Chad Gable could potentially put an end to Penta’s winning streak whenever he faces him next time.

#3. Dominik Mysterio could also use the secrets he gave to Gable

Dominik Mysterio is currently working on his singles career and trying to build some in-ring momentum. While The Judgment Day member is a two-time NXT North American Champion, he has had no title success on the main roster. Recently, however, he has been taking on big opponents like Damian Priest and Gunther but has yet to win his matches on his own.

Expand Tweet

He could try to size down. Instead of facing the reigning and former World Heavyweight Champions, he could face El Zero Miedo. Moreover, since he has already shared some secrets of lucha libre wrestling with Chad Gable, he could use those same tricks to win.

#2. Logan Paul needs to make an impact in RAW

Logan Paul recently switched from the SmackDown brand to RAW and noted that he will show everyone that he is the greatest. However, the former United States Champion needs to build his momentum, especially since he hasn’t been in a single match since his hometown loss in Cleveland, Ohio, at the 2024 SummerSlam in August against LA Knight.

Thus, a win against a hot name like Penta would definitely help The Maverick climb the ladder on the red-branded roster. Moreover, Paul has already defeated Rey Mysterio to begin his reign as the US Champ. Hence, he has a high chance of beating another luchador.

#1. Bron Breakker could get a taste of a worthy opponent

Bron Breakker almost constantly nags Adam Pearce about not giving him the proper opponents. The two-time and reigning Intercontinental Champion thinks that the RAW General Manager is purposely taking the shine and spotlight away from him. But, he may not have the same complaints when he faces Penta.

The masked wrestler could be the 27-year-old’s toughest opponent after Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. Moreover, defeating El Zero Miedo would be a big highlight in the career of the Steiner dynasty superstar. Thus, Breakker could be the one to break the former AEW star’s winning streak.

It would be interesting to see which of these stars manages to defeat the newest WWE RAW recruit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback