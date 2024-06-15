4 WWE stars who can help Kevin Owens and Randy Orton take down 'bootleg' Bloodline

WWE has found another unlikely duo. There have often been teams in the past where wrestlers seemingly shouldn't click together, but they do for whatever reason. The pairing of Kevin Owens and Randy Orton is another example of exactly this.

They were brought together thanks to a mutual dislike for a few acts. They couldn't stand Logan Paul and A-Town Down Under, for example. Beyond that, the duo absolutely despised The Bloodline of Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and others.

This disdain has carried over to the new Bloodline, or as The Viper and The Prizefighter refer to them, the 'bootleg' Bloodline. While they may mock the trio of Solo, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, the pair have had a lot of trouble dealing with them and have faced several injuries while battling the stable.

Ultimately, the two talented performers are outnumbered when battling The Bloodline and they could use help. This article will take a look at a handful of competitors from SmackDown who could potentially align with the former world champions to take out the dangerous stable.

Below are four WWE stars who can help Kevin Owens and Randy Orton take down the 'bootleg' Bloodline.

#4. Jimmy Uso could return alongside Owens and Orton

Jimmy Uso is arguably one of the greatest tag team performers in WWE history. He, alongside his brother Jey, made up The Usos and the two were a dominant force for over a decade. They even became the longest-reigning tag team champions in company history.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion has been absent since the SmackDown after WrestleMania. He was brutally attacked by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga in a stunning betrayal that left fans shocked.

Jimmy will surely want revenge. If that means making peace with two of his biggest rivals, that may be the route Uso has to go. Whether Orton or Owens would trust Jimmy isn't clear, but if nothing else, there is likely a respect factor that could mean a lot for their potential alliance.

#3. Andrade could be a great partner

Andrade is one of the best athletes in WWE. During his first run with the company, he managed to capture both the NXT Championship and the United States Title. He then left for All Elite Wrestling, but has since made his comeback to the biggest company in the world.

El Idolo returned to WWE several months ago, but he's only been in a few stories. Still, that doesn't mean he isn't successful. Just yesterday, Andrade defeated Ricochet to win the Speed Championship.

Fans believe Andrade should be in a top spot in World Wrestling Entertainment and battling The Bloodline is just about as big of a spot as one can have. Andrade united with Owens and Orton would make for a unique team, but one that poses a serious threat to their opponents.

#2. Bobby Lashley could take up for The Street Profits

Bobby Lashley is a decorated performer. Not only did he have success in amateur wrestling and boxing, but he is a former mixed martial artist. In World Wrestling Entertainment, Lashley is a multi-time WWE Champion.

The All Mighty has a stable on WWE television called The Pride. He has recruited both Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits to the group alongside the charismatic B-Fab. As a group, they've had mixed success, but the bond between them is evident.

The Street Profits were recently hurt by The Bloodline, so Lashley may come out looking for revenge. While his partners are away, Bobby could unite with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a concentrated effort to take down the dangerous stable.

#1. Roman Reigns could return to WWE and side with his former rivals

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in WWE history and certainly one of the most notable of the past decade. He has headlined WrestleMania numerous times and was the longest-reigning world champion in decades.

The Tribal Chief hasn't been seen since losing his prized Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. In the time since then, Solo Sikoa has taken over The Bloodline, potentially without Roman's permission.

If Roman truly wasn't asked about these changes, he may not have a Bloodline to return to. As a result, he may end up targeting Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. If this happens, he could see himself uniting with former enemies in Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in what would be a shocking swerve.