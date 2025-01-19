4 WWE stars who could compete in their final rumble in 2025

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will take place this year on February 1, 2025, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. This year's Royal Rumble is expected to be a grand affair as there will be 30 superstars competing in the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble match.

However, this year's battle royal could also be the last for some superstars. Many stars on the roster are in the last leg of their careers. Although they may not retire at the Rumble, this year could be the last over-the-top rope spectacle of their wrestling careers.

This listicle will discuss four such superstars who could be competing in their last Rumble in 2025.

#4. AJ Styles

The 47-year-old superstar is currently out with a Lisfranc injury in his foot which is expected to keep him away for some time. If he somehow recovers by Royal Rumble and participates in the 30-men battle royal, this could probably be his last mega gig in his wrestling career.

The Phenomenal One, since his WWE debut in 2016, has taken part in four Royal Rumble matches, but hasn't won any yet. He is a two-time WWE Champion and his career spans over 26 years. Styles has achieved many accolades in his wrestling career, and sooner or later, he would look to bring the curtains down on his in-ring career.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

The Master of 619 has also announced his participation in the Men's Royal Rumble this year. However, the winner of the 2006 Royal Rumble has hinted at winding down his in-ring career and could be appearing in the last Rumble match of his wrestling career.

The 52-year-old legend has been wrestling since 1989 and has had various gigs in ECW, WCW, and then in WWE since 2002. After a brief departure in 2015, Mysterio returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2018 at the Royal Rumble. Rey Mysterio has been in 14 Rumble matches and won only 1 - in 2006. So, 2025 could end up being the last Rumble match in his wrestling career.

#2. Natalya

The two-time world champion might also be appearing in her last Rumble match in 2025. The 42-year-old former SmackDown Women's Champion has been in WWE since 2007 and has spent 18 years in the Stamford-based promotion. She is the longest-tenured female superstar in the company.

In 2010, she won the Divas Championship, and in 2017, won the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Naomi at SummerSlam. Natalya too might be looking to hang up her boots as she doesn't compete as frequently on the main roster, and is not involved in a storyline currently.

While the 42-year-old superstar had said in 2023 that she wasn't considering retirement soon, Royal Rumble 2025 might be her last appearance in the women's battle royal as she might move to a part-time schedule, while making guest appearances, rather than a full-time role in the company.

#1. CM Punk

The Best in the World might also be staring at his last Rumble match in WWE. Punk is 46 years old and he, similar to AJ Styles and John Cena, is also in the last leg of his wrestling career.

He started his WWE career in 2006 and since then has participated in six Rumble matches but hasn't won any. He left the promotion in 2014, only to return in 2023 at Survivor Series: Wargames. Punk was a finalist at the Rumble last year but was outsmarted by Cody Rhodes. The Straight Edge's Superstar's only unaccomplished dream is to main event WrestleMania.

It remains to be seen if Punk will be able to win a Rumble match and headline WrestleMania 41.

