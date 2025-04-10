4 WWE stars who desperately need a push following WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, scheduled for April 19 and 20. Although this year's Show of Shows is stacked with several top names, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Cody Rhodes, many big stars desperately need a push after the event.

WrestleMania is one of the biggest events in the world of professional wrestling. Several high-profile matches are set to take place at this year's show, including a Triple-Threat Match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. Cody Rhodes will also be in action as he will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena. Many believe The Rock might show up during Rhodes' clash with Cena at Night Two of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Despite a stacked card for the show, several top stars haven't received an opportunity to shine on the biggest stage. Let's take a look at four names that desperately need a push after 'Mania:

#4. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss was on maternity leave for almost two years from January 2023 till February 2025. She made her electrifying return at this year's Women's Royal Rumble, seemingly hinting with her gear that she might become a part of The Wyatt Sicks.

After Bliss qualified for this year's Women's Elimination Chamber Match, many people expected the star to win the competition and get back on top of the women's division by challenging for gold at WrestleMania 41. However, after losing at the Chamber, Little Miss Bliss has not stepped foot inside the squared circle, and there are no official updates on her return as of today.

Before going on a hiatus in 2023, the former WWE Women's Money in the Bank winner was at the top of the card, but she desperately needs a big push after this year's 'Mania.

#3. Drew McIntyre will be in action at WWE WrestleMania 41

Drew McIntyre lost this year's Men's Elimination Chamber Match, thanks to a roll-up pin from Damian Priest. Since then, the two stars have been going at each other on WWE's weekly programming.

Although the arch-rivals would clash at WWE WrestleMania 41, many people have been disappointed with The Scottish Warrior's booking as they believe he deserved to be in a title match at The Show of Shows.

The former World Heavyweight Champion has shown in recent years that he is one of the best in the business with his incredible in-ring and microphone skills. He got a massive push last year, but since his feud with CM Punk, The Scottish Psycopath's booking hasn't been great.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for his future after this year's Show of Shows.

#2. Randy Orton might miss 'Mania this year

Randy Orton is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. After The Viper's return at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, many people expected him to get pushed straight to the top of the card, but Orton's booking hasn't been great in recent times.

The Viper's character started to gain momentum during his feud with Kevin Owens, and the two stars were supposed to clash at WWE WrestleMania 41. However, on last week's SmackDown, KO revealed that he had been dealing with a neck injury for the past few months and needed surgery. Following this announcement, Nick Aldis revealed that The Apex Predator's 'Mania match was unfortunately canceled as he did not have an opponent to face.

The Triple H-led creative team needs to push Randy Orton after the upcoming PLE. The company could take the easy route of booking a dream final match between The Viper and his greatest rival, John Cena, before the latter's retirement. If Cena wins the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at 'Mania, he could start a feud with Orton, which might end in the latter's favor, and he could win his 15th World Championship.

#1. Becky Lynch has been off TV for months

Becky Lynch last stepped inside the squared circle in May 2024 when she locked horns with Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship. Since then, she hasn't been seen on WWE TV.

Big Time Becks was heavily rumored to return at this year's Women's Royal Rumble, but that did not happen. Many people now expect her to show up at WrestleMania 41.

The Man desperately needs a push following her return, as she hasn't been seen on TV for a long time, and many believe the company needs a big star like her in the women's division. WWE could easily push Lynch straight to the top as she could face Charlotte Flair in a dream match for the WWE Women's Championship if the latter dethrones Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

