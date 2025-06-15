4 WWE stars who desperately need to switch brands

WWE is currently building towards Night of Champions on June 28, and several stars on the roster could use a change. It was recently reported that the company is considering having this year's WWE Draft following SummerSlam later this August.

There are many stars on the roster who would benefit from a brand switch. It would provide the stars with a fresh start and a chance to reinvent themselves on a different show.

Listed below are four stars who desperately need a brand switch in WWE.

#4. LA Knight would benefit from switching to WWE RAW

WWE Money In The Bank - Source: Getty

LA Knight is incredibly popular among wrestling fans, but it has not led to success on SmackDown as of late. The Megastar lost the United States Championship to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania and also came up short in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the PLE earlier this month.

Knight competed in a King of the Ring Fatal 4-Way match this past Friday night on SmackDown but was unable to advance in the tournament. The veteran may finally get the push he deserves if he is given a fresh start on RAW in the weeks ahead.

#3. Penta

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Penta made his WWE debut on the January 13 edition of RAW and defeated Chad Gable in a singles match. The veteran spent several years with All Elite Wrestling before signing with the company and won the AEW Tag Team Championship once with his brother, SmackDown star Rey Fenix.

The promotion may be planning on reuniting Penta and Fenix as The Lucha Bros in the weeks ahead. Penta could have a meeting with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and request that he be transferred to SmackDown to reunite with his brother. This would provide another spark to SmackDown's tag team division following the recent return of The Wyatt Sicks.

#2. Austin Theory

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are a tag team on RAW known as A-Town Down Under. The duo captured the WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania XL last year but lost the titles a few months later.

Waller and Theory have been teasing a breakup for far too long, and the company may finally decide to split them up. Theory might switch brands soon to get away from Grayson Waller, and this would also allow the former United States Champion to become a singles star once again.

#1. Roman Reigns

WWE Archive - Source: Getty

Roman Reigns has not been seen since he was attacked by Bron Breakker on the RAW following WrestleMania 41 earlier this year. Seth Rollins defeated The Tribal Chief and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows after Paul Heyman interfered in the match.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have also aligned with Heyman and Rollins on the red brand to form a powerful faction. Reigns could return as the newest member of the RAW roster soon to continue his rivalry with Seth Rollins.

The Visionary won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and can cash in for a title shot at a time and place of his choosing within the next year. The Head of the Table may decide to return in the weeks ahead to cost Rollins his Money in the Bank cash-in attempt and prevent his rival from becoming champion.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More