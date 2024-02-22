4 WWE stars who could help Rhea Ripley win at Elimination Chamber with a hidden agenda

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars in all of WWE and in professional wrestling as a whole. She has a charisma about her that is virtually unmatched by anyone else in the industry. Her confidence is at an entirely different level.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has a big weekend ahead of her. Rhea Ripley will be battling Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber Perth, which happens to be in her home country of Australia. Close to 50,000 fans are expected to be in attendance.

Not only is Nia battling Rhea, but The Nightmare will put her coveted Women's World Championship on the line. She has held the title since the belt was still known as the SmackDown Women's Championship. Ripley won it from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania last year.

It isn't yet clear how the bout will end, but there's a chance it could take an interesting twist. A different star could appear and interfere in the big-time clash of the titans. Not only might the said star interfere, but they could have an interesting reason for doing so.

Below are four WWE Superstars who could help Rhea Ripley win at Elimination Chamber with a hidden agenda.

#4. R-Truth could help Ripley to try to get back into The Judgment Day's good graces

R-Truth and Judgment Day on RAW.

R-Truth is a hilarious superstar. Despite being in his 50s, the former 24/7 Champion is more popular than ever before, as fans have grown to love his hilarious antics. Truth was out of action for a while thanks to an injury but returned at Survivor Series: WarGames alongside Randy Orton and CM Punk.

The talented performer has been associated with The Judgment Day ever since he returned to television in November. Truth believes that he is part of the stable, but he isn't and has been beaten down by the group regularly. Only recently has he seemingly figured out that he's not officially part of the crew.

That could be exactly why he helps Rhea Ripley defeat the powerful Nia Jax, however. If Truth wants to look good and impress Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and above all else, Mami, helping Rhea win is the best way to achieve that goal.

#3. Becky Lynch could cost Nia Jax the win to guarantee a match with Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania

Becky Lynch has done it all in WWE.

Becky Lynch is possibly the greatest female performer in the history of pro wrestling. She has fought in and won the main event of WrestleMania and has held numerous World Titles. Becky has also been one of the most popular performers in WWE for years.

The Man will be in action at WWE Elimination Chamber Perth this Saturday. She will battle Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan in a Women's Elimination Chamber Match for the right to battle Ripley at WrestleMania.

Big Time Becks has made it clear that she wants to fight Rhea at WrestleMania. She is determined to prove she's the best, and beating Ripley is the only way to do that. As a result, she may shockingly cost Nia the win just to make sure The Man and Mami clash at The Biggest Show of the Year.

#2. Raquel Rodriguez could want payback on Nia Jax for interrupting her title match

Expand Tweet

Raquel Rodriguez is one of the only women in pro wrestling who can match power with Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is potentially the biggest, strongest, and tallest woman in the entire company.

The power Rodriguez returned to WWE programming during this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. She joined a Last Chance Battle Royal that featured over a dozen other top performers. In the end, Raquel won, which led to her joining the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Rodriguez interfering wouldn't necessarily be to help Rhea win. Instead, her goal may be to make Nia lose. When Jax returned to World Wrestling Entertainment last year, she interfered in a title match and cost Raquel her chance to dethrone Rhea. It seems fair that the former NXT Women's Champion does the same.

#1. Nikki Cross could help Rhea to try and re-form their tag team

Expand Tweet

Many fans believe Nikki Cross is an underutilized and underrated performer. While she has had some success in World Wrestling Entertainment, it could be argued that she is far better than most give her credit for. Nikki can cut promos, portray different characters, and deliver in the ring.

Unfortunately, Cross hasn't been used effectively in quite some time. When she first re-branded back to being The Twisted Sister in 2022, there was hope that WWE would get behind her again. Sadly, that hope faded over the past year, as she's rarely seen on television, with the exception of strange background bits.

It could be argued that Nikki's peak came when she was one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Rhea Ripley. As a result, she may help Rhea win in an attempt to rekindle their old friendship. Nikki might even try to join The Judgment Day.

