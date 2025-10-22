4 WWE stars who could interfere during CM Punk and Jey Uso's match at Saturday Night's Main Event

CM Punk and Jey Uso will battle to capture the vacant World Heavyweight title at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. RAW GM Adam Pearce stripped Seth Rollins of the title after suffering an injury at Crown Jewel.Jey Uso won a battle royal to determine who would face The Best in the World for the title, as he had already earned a shot last week. Coincidentally, it was Jey Uso that he pinned to earn his spot.With the Vision kicking Rollins out and some other stars close to the storyline, a lot could happen during the big clash. The next four WWE stars could interfere when Punk faces The Yeet Master at Saturday Night's Main Event.#4. LA Knight hasn't won a major WWE titleKnight, Jimmy Uso, and Dominik Mysterio joined Jey Uso in the final four in the battle royal. The Megastar and Jey have had their issues over the last two months, putting Jimmy in the middle.While Jey has been pinned in multi-star matches for the title or for shots at it, Knight hasn't been. He's also been cheated out of his title opportunities by the Bloodline or the Vision.He's kept his cool through all of it, but might finally snap at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Knight and Punk have had several confrontations without a definitive showdown. Jey acting more like Roman Reigns has also rubbed people the wrong way.#3. Bronson Reed &amp; #2. Bron Breakker aren't happy after RAWPearce removed both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed from the battle royal to determine Punk's opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event. He blamed Heyman and the Vision for Rollins' worsening situation.Breakker was also disrespectful when Pearce asked for the title belt. Since they were excluded from the proceedings, the imposing WWE stars aren't likely to stay quiet.Both Breakker and Reed could interfere in the match and cause a no-contest. It would keep several stars still chasing the title until the Vision finally gets a chance to bring the title back home.#1. Jimmy Uso makes a bold choice View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrothers fight all the time, and the Usos have done that on RAW and SmackDown. They even squared off at WrestleMania 40, with Jey besting Jimmy. Through it all, they've always had each other's backs.Lately, Jimmy isn't happy with how Jey has adopted Roman Reigns' tendencies. The twins appeared to be on the same page ahead of the battle royal as Jimmy saved Jey from elimination twice.Jey didn't do the same as he eliminated his brother when he was tangled in the ropes with LA Knight. It was every man for himself, but tag teams usually work together and fight it out at the end.Jimmy could get a measure of revenge by interfering or costing his brother the chance to regain the World Heavyweight title.