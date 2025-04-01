4 WWE stars John Cena buried backstage in real life

On Monday Night RAW in London, England, John Cena arguably cut one of his best promos as a heel. Many believe that the 16-time World Champion buried the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes with this promo.

While the abovementioned segment was part of a storyline, there have been instances where Cena has allegedly buried superstars in real life. In this article, we will look at four such instances where The Cenation Leader seemingly buried the career of superstars backstage.

#4 John Cena reportedly buried the career of Alex Riley

Former WWE Superstar Alex Riley once opened up about the incident that he believed had a massive impact on his pro wrestling career. In a chat with Pro Wrestling Sheet, Riley said he and Cena got into an argument where he didn't hold back.

Alex Riley disclosed that the day after the argument, he apologized to Cena and tried to reconcile. However, the upstart felt Cena was offended. Riley added that he did not hold any grudges against anyone.

Cena and Alex Riley worked together as part of his feud with The Miz. Riley believed his beef with the WWE legend negatively impacted his career.

#3 Mr. Kennedy

Mr. Kennedy was once a successful wrestler on the WWE roster. While he probably wasn't on the same level as John Cena, Kennedy was quickly making a name for himself. However, a botched move apparently got Kennedy fired from the company.

During a match involving him and Randy Orton, Kennedy allegedly botched a move that injured The Viper. As per Kennedy, Orton complained to Vince McMahon and even persuaded Cena to do the same. The former TNA Wrestling star felt the incident led to his release.

#2 Kenny Dykstra

A former wrestler and member of The Spirit Squad, Kenny Dykstra's exit from WWE reportedly took place due to John Cena. Back in the day, Dykstra was dating Micke James, and he found out that she was having an affair with Cena.

After this issue came to Dykstra's knowledge, he was apparently made to switch brands. Ultimately, he was fired from the Stamford-based promotion. But it's important to note that years after all this happened, James said Dykstra's statements weren't true.

#1 Shinsuke Nakamura

Unlike the superstars above, Shinsuke Nakamura did not get fired from WWE. However, it is alleged that Nakamura never got a major push in the Stamford-based promotion due to an incident that happened between him and Cena during a singles match.

On an episode of SmackDown in 2017, Nakamura seemingly dropped Cena on his head. While the 16-time World Champion wasn't really angry with the Japanese icon, Nakamura reportedly drew the ire of Vince McMahon. Many believe this is the reason he never got the push he probably deserved.

While John Cena is not directly responsible for burying Shinsuke Nakamura, it goes on to show how important Cena is for WWE. Regardless of whether The Cenation Leader actually buried the careers of the abovementioned names, there is no debate that he will go down as one of the greatest superstars in history.

