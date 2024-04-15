4 WWE stars who could join Uncle Howdy's potential faction in tribute to Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was one of the most creative and interesting performers in WWE history. The former world champion managed to stand out from the pack and do something truly different with just about every character he portrayed and promo he delivered.

Sadly, Wyatt passed away far too young. Recently, however, teasers have been taking place, similar to those of the White Rabbit that led to Bray's return to the company in 2022. Most believe these tears are related to Bray's real-life brother Bo Dallas.

It is expected by many that Bo will revive Uncle Howdy's character. Howdy and Wyatt had just allied in 2023 before Bray's health issues took him away from television. Their story, which was likely to be long and full of many intriguing moments, was never completed.

If Uncle Howdy is returning, he could very well start the Wyatt 6, a stable that was long rumored to be in the works before Bray's passing. This article will take a look at a handful of performers who could be involved with Howdy in a new stable that pays tribute to the late-great champion.

Below are four WWE stars who could join Uncle Howdy's potential faction in tribute to Bray Wyatt.

#4. Alexa Bliss would be a logical addition

Expand Tweet

Alexa Bliss is an extremely accomplished pro wrestler. She is a former WWE RAW Women's Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion. She is also a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion, having held gold alongside both Asuka and Nikki Cross.

Prior to Bray Wyatt disappearing from television due to health complications, it looked as if he was getting close to reuniting with Alexa. Uncle Howdy had sought her out on more than one occasion and Alexa was seemingly going back to the dark place.

Now that Bliss has had her baby and will likely return soon, a comeback with Uncle Howdy makes a lot of sense. The pair as co-leaders would be fun, as both stars have a lot of charisma and plenty of range as characters and performers. Bliss will likely return alongside Howdy if a stable is indeed in the works.

#3. Braun Strowman could make his comeback from injury

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman is one of the most intimidating performers in WWE history. He is a monster who has accomplished feats of strength that seemingly go against the very foundation of what is possible. He is also a former Universal Champion.

The Monster Of All Monsters is no stranger to Bray Wyatt. He was once part of The Wyatt Family, a group led by The Eater Of Worlds. Being part of the group helped him develop in WWE, which ultimately led to his big singles push.

Strowman has also been out of action for quite some time, so a return with The Wyatt 6 would be logical. He has a history with Bray and Alexa, so it would be a no brainer for Uncle Howdy to seek out Braun's services. The only issue, of course, is if Braun would be willing to ditch Ricochet who he had been teaming with prior to his injury.

#2. Erick Rowan could return to WWE

Expand Tweet

Erick Rowan is one of the most underrated performers in modern World Wrestling Entertainment history. He came up through NXT and the main roster as part of The Wyatt Family and is known for his tag team work alongside Luke Harper and Daniel Bryan.

Big Red was released by WWE around four years ago back when the promotion was regularly laying off talent during the Vince McMahon-led regime. As talented as Rowan was, he fell victim to the same budget cuts that plagued dozens and dozens of performers.

Things may be changing, however. Rowan had to pull out of a booking and many believe it is due to him being WWE-bound. Just like Braun, Rowan was part of The Wyatt Family, so he'd be a logical choice for Uncle Howdy's new stable. Plus, he was one of the first to walk alongside Bray, so there's plenty of history.

#1. Liv Morgan could be an outside of the box choice

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan is an accomplished performer. She is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner. She has also been a runner-up in the Royal Rumble multiple times.

The Miracle Kid returned to WWE competition after missing time due to an injury in January. She has been obsessed with getting revenge on Rhea Ripley, the woman who injured her, ever since.

While Morgan can sometimes appear to be sweet and kind, she has shown a crazy side of herself too. While it may be a pick out of left field, Morgan's psychotic side could be appealing to Uncle Howdy and he may recruit her to join whatever he's brewing. It could be huge for the group.

Poll : Are you excited for Uncle Howdy's potential return? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion