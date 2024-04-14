3-time champion may be returning to WWE after 4 years

A new era started in WWE at WrestleMania XL. This era could see the return of many stars as well as the signing of new talents. The company has already teased many big things over the past week.

WWE CCO Triple H may have signed Erick Rowan to his company as the 42-year-old recently canceled several of his bookings with independent wrestling promotions due to 'new contractual obligations'.

The Stamford-based promotion is the only company that rarely allows its talent to work with other companies, so this may be a major hint that Rowan has come to an agreement with WWE.

Erick Rowan returning to the company after four years is possible for various reasons.

To possibly be a part of the Wyatt 6 faction

WWE recently dropped some cryptic messages on RAW and SmackDown. Those teasers have sparked speculation about the return of Uncle Howdy as they started airing just a few weeks after reports of Bo Dallas' return to the company surfaced online.

Rowan canceling his bookings with independent wrestling promotions at the same time does not seem like a coincidence. Therefore, fans may see him join Bo Dallas and Alexa Bliss on screen soon as potential members of the long-awaited Wyatt 6 faction.

To prevent Erick Rowan from signing with AEW

Erick Rowan has been a free agent for four years now. He made several appearances in AEW after being released by WWE. Tony Khan appears to be fond of signing talents who used to work for the Stamford-based promotion.

Triple H has also brought back a lot of released talents to the company in the last two years, and Rowan may be next in line so that he does not end up in the rival promotion.

To stack up the roster before the Draft

The WWE Draft is set to take place on RAW and SmackDown at the end of this month. The company has already sent some stars down to NXT, so some replacements may be needed on the main roster.

Triple H may have signed Erick Rowan so that fans can see some fresh faces as part of the main roster after the Draft.

Erick Rowan expressed his desire to fight WWE star Gunther earlier this year

Erick Rowan was part of the huge list of names the Stamford-based company released on April 15, 2020, when making budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion has been active on the independent wrestling scene since his release from the company. He made his last appearance for the company on the Bray Wyatt tribute episode of SmackDown last year.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this year, the former sheep of The Wyatt Family stated that he wanted to have a match with Gunther.

"I’ll say it again . I want to fight @Gunther_AUT," he wrote.

Rowan may be one step closer to fighting The Ring General if he returns to the company in the coming days.

