4 WWE stars who could leave SummerSlam 2025 as the World Heavyweight Champion

While WWE is preparing for Night of Champions, fans are excited about SummerSlam. This will be a historic one as this year's premium live event will be a two-night event, mirroring WrestleMania.

This year's Biggest Party of the Summer is set to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 2 and 3, 2025. The event will set the tone for the rest of the year, and more often than not, new champions are crowned at the PLEs.

Here are the four stars who could walk out of WWE SummerSlam as the World Heavyweight Champion.

#4. Gunther

The current World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, had a rough start to 2025. He walked into WrestleMania 41 as the champion but lost the title to Jey Uso. After an epic over 600-day run as the Intercontinental Champion, this was a booking decision that fans hated.

The Ring General was made to tap out to his own sleeper hold at The Show of Shows. Moreover, the following months saw him face Pat McAfee. While this should have been a squash match, he actually struggled a bit with the ring announcer.

Gunther was able to win back his title on the June 9 episode of RAW and is now set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event. While fans believe The Ring General will retain, they are worried about what could happen at SummerSlam. Currently, no opponents or stories have been teased. However, it might be a rematch against Jey Uso or the return of The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre.

There have been speculations that Goldberg could win the title and drop it back to The Ring General at SummerSlam. However, WWE has advertised Saturday Night's Main Event as the WCW veteran's last match.

#3. Seth Rollins walks out of WWE SummerSlam with gold

Mr. Money in the Bank is the best choice for walking out of SummerSlam as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Seth Rollins has already teased a possible cash-in on John Cena, but his eyes are on the World Heavyweight Title. As of now, Rollins has no opponent since Roman Reigns has yet to return and CM Punk is feuding with Cena. However, ahead of SummerSlam, he could return to his old feud with his WrestleMania 41 opponents.

But holding the Money in the Bank briefcase gives him the golden ticket to cash in whenever and wherever he wants. With Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed by his side, the chances of The Visionary having a bad cash-in have drastically gone down. The Stamford-based promotion would like to redo the Heist of the Century from WrestleMania 31, and this SummerSlam could be the best place.

#2. Sami Zayn

The Honorary Uce has never won the World Heavyweight Title and has made it clear that winning the world title is his priority.

Despite his current feud with Karrion Kross, he could find himself in the World Heavyweight Title scene. Zayn is over with the fans, and they love his underdog gimmick. The WWE Universe has been vocal about the former Intercontinental Champion getting a main title shot.

Expand Tweet

Despite not advancing to the King of the Ring finals, Zayn could find a way to get a match for the World Heavyweight Title. This could be against his old nemesis, Gunther, or take on the newly crowned Goldberg.

Having Zayn beat The Icon would be a great passing-the-torch moment for the veteran.

#1. Ilja Dragunov

The Mad Dragon has yet to make his return following his injury in September 2024. Fans have been waiting anxiously for his fight with The Ring General.

The WWE Universe liked their feud in NXT, and the matches have become the benchmark for excellent narrative and in-ring action. However, on the main roster, the duo never managed to flesh out their conflict or bring it to a satisfactory resolution. The storyline going into the match could be set up at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ilja Dragunov. [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Gunther could win his match against Goldberg and retain the title. On the RAW after SNME, he would boast about beating The Icon, only for The Mad Dragon to make his return.

This would blow the roof off the arena. Fans want to see Dragunov get a main event push for the World Heavyweight Title. This could be the perfect opportunity for WWE to do so.

