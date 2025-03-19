4 WWE stars Liv Morgan can date if she dumps Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have been an onscreen couple in WWE since SummerSlam 2024. She won the Women’s World Championship at the event after Dominik betrayed Rhea Ripley.

The two stars have gotten closer over the months and have been seen as the ultimate couple in WWE. However, cracks did form in their relationship after Dominik Mysterio hinted at getting back together with Rhea Ripley.

Most recently, fans caught ‘Dirty’ Dom liking a photo of Rhea Ripley on Instagram. Liv Morgan followed suit by liking a post by Finn Balor in which he referred to Dom as a snake.

WWE fans could see Liv Morgan break up with Dominik Mysterio in the coming months. She could also make him jealous by getting together with another RAW Superstar.

Check out the four WWE stars Liv Morgan can date if she dumps Dominik Mysterio.

#4. Finn Balor could win over the former Women's World Champion

Finn Balor brought a massive change to Judgment Day that has completely changed the faction. Dominik was with Rhea Ripley before Finn made him realize that he needed to stand up for himself.

The change has seen the former NXT North American Champion work with Liv and help her win crucial matches. However, his actions could push her away from him in the coming weeks.

WWE fans could see Finn Balor and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion get together to betray Dom and kick him out of the faction. They could then begin their romantic angle on RAW as part of Judgment Day.

#3. Seth Rollins hasn't had many romantic storylines

Seth Rollins has worked as a solo star without romantic storylines for most of his career. The creative team has only linked him with his wife, Becky Lynch, on screen for some time.

Liv Morgan prides herself on "retiring" Becky Lynch from the ring. The Man hasn’t returned to the company, despite rumors regarding her comeback during RAW’s move to Netflix.

Triple H could use Seth Rollins’ romantic angle with Liv to bring Lynch back into the mix. The two could work together for a few months in a romantic storyline before The Man returns to reclaim her husband and end Liv Morgan’s career at SummerSlam 2025.

#2. Logan Paul could work well alongside Liv Morgan

Logan Paul’s return to RAW has been one of the top stories for the brand. The YouTube Sensation is looking to build some big storylines for himself so he can compete in top matches.

Triple H could build a new angle around him and pair him up with Liv Morgan, who is seen as one of WWE’s hottest stars. The two could work extremely well together as a heel team.

Much like Dominik, Logan also earns the wrath of the fans every time he takes to the ring. It would be great to see what he can cook up after being paired with the former Women’s World Champion.

#1. Bron Breakker could get to the top of the WWE RAW roster with the Judgment Day member

Bron Breakker is marching ahead as the Intercontinental Champion on RAW. His work in the ring has been flawless, and the creative team seems to hold him in high regard.

He can be paired with Liv Morgan so that both stars can grow on the main roster together. A partnership between the duo could work wonders for them. Holding WWE titles could benefit both stars, and they could continue to help each other retain their belts.

Breakker is a ferocious heel on the roster, and Triple H could give him new opponents based on those who hit on Liv while she’s romantically involved with him.

