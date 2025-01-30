4 WWE stars who should main-event Clash in Paris

Major news broke earlier today regarding a future WWE Premium Live Event. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut has plans to return to Europe. More specifically, a big PLE will be held in France.

World Wrestling Entertainment will be hosting Clash in Paris, which, as the name suggests, will be held in Paris, France. The show will take place on Sunday, August 31st, and it will be held in the Paris La Defense Arena.

The arena is massive and can hold upwards of 40,000 people, depending on the setup. Given the appetite French fans have for World Wrestling Entertainment, it is safe to say the company will do huge numbers come August 31st.

For now, the card isn't yet known for Clash in Paris, but there is already speculation about what could be booked and who should headline the show. This article will be taking a look at four names who might be solid candidates to do exactly that, either because of their heritage, popularity in France, or for other reasons altogether.

Below are four WWE stars who should main-event Clash in Paris.

#4. Sami Zayn could be the underdog the fans get behind

Sami Zayn is The Underdog From The Underground. While he might not be your prototypical WWE star, he has had an incredible career thus far. He has held mid-card gold, the NXT Championship, and even won tag team gold in the main event of WrestleMania.

Currently, Sami is looking to win the 2025 Royal Rumble Match. His goal is to finally become a World Champion in WWE, and that could be his journey. Whether he gets there or not, his French Canadian background could make him fit to headline Clash in Paris.

As for whom his opponent could be, there are a lot of quality options. One match fans have seen often is Sami vs. Drew McIntyre. Zayn has notably never defeated Drew one-on-one. If he were to do that in the main event of Clash in Paris, however, the pop could be huge.

#3. AJ Styles is beloved by the French WWE fans

AJ Styles is another star who may not be the prototype of a standard WWE wrestler but has had a Hall of Fame career. AJ is a multi-time World Champion and has also found success in various other wrestling promotions.

The Phenomenal One would be a perfect choice to main-event Clash in Paris thanks to his previous appearance in the country. He and Cody Rhodes had an incredible match at Backlash France, but the crowd was so unbelievably hot for AJ that it had the building shaking.

With AJ Styles being that over, and as a heel, a return to the main event scene in France would be huge. If AJ were a babyface this time, he could go one-on-one with Gunther or even Jacob Fatu in what would be a wild bout.

#2. John Cena could have his last match in France

John Cena is one of the greatest of all time. He is a 16-time World Champion, a record he shares with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. He has also headlined numerous WrestleMania events and is a big star in Hollywood.

The Face That Runs The Place doesn't have a particular connection to France, but this is a big year for him. John Cena is going on a year-long retirement tour that will end in December. After that, he is done wrestling for good in WWE.

Clash in Paris will almost certainly be Cena's last match in the country of France. Given that news, it would only make sense for him to go out on top in a main event. A bout with Gunther or Logan Paul could have the crowd on their feet.

#1. Kevin Owens could deliver

Kevin Owens has done a lot in WWE, too. He is a former Universal Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and United States Champion. Kevin will challenge Cody Rhodes for the world title in a Ladder Match this weekend at the 2025 Royal Rumble, too, so he could win another title.

Just like Sami Zayn, Kevin is French Canadian. Thanks to being able to speak the language, he could be a popular choice to headline WWE Clash in Paris later this year.

Owens is currently a heel, so it would be best for him to battle a babyface at the big show, but perhaps one who can be a bit controversial. CM Punk, for example, could play the villain for one night if the French fans get behind Kevin. If not, Owens could be the villain. Either way, both guys can pull it off without straying far from who they typically are.

