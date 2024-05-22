4 WWE stars who should make a statement at King & Queen of the Ring - Former AEW wrestler, recently drafted performer

Much to the delight of many fans, Triple H has brought back the WWE King of the Ring Tournament. Not only that, but he also brought back the Queen's Crown Tournament, re-branding it as the Queen of the Ring.

The show is going to be a major hit, as numerous top stars are featured. This includes Gunther, Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and various other talented performers.

Still, some notable names have been left off what is a five-match card. This could mean that The Game has some tricks up his sleeve. More specifically, he may put some talented stars in a position to shake things up and put the roster on notice.

There are several names Triple H could book to make a statement at the upcoming premium live event. This article will tackle a handful of possibilities, including a former AEW star, a talent recently called up, and beyond.

Below are four WWE stars who should make a statement at King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

#4. Andrade could make an impact

Andrade is a veteran of the pro wrestling world. While he first broke into the industry back in Mexico, he has become a star the world over, thanks in no small part to his previous run in WWE where he held the NXT Title and the United States Championship.

El Idolo returned to WWE in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He was then signed to the Monday Night RAW brand by Adam Pearce. Just a few months later, however, Nick Aldis swooped in and drafted the former champion.

While El Idolo has had a great win-loss record since returning to the company, he hasn't been involved in any major stories. He could make an impact at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event by starting one - perhaps by challenging Randy Orton post-match if he ends up fighting Gunther.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez could return to WWE television

Raquel Rodriguez is another powerful WWE performer. She is a former Women's Tag Team Champion on the main roster, but Raquel found even more success on NXT. Not only did she capture tag team gold there, but she also won the NXT Women's Championship.

The powerful star has been away from WWE television for the better part of the last six months due to health issues. It isn't clear when she'll be able to return to the ring, but it could happen at any time as far as fans know.

If she is ready to return, a comeback at the premium live event could be perfect. Despite normally being a babyface, she could shockingly help Liv Morgan defeat Becky and allow her to capture the Women's World Championship.

#2. Karrion Kross and The Final Testament could shake things up

Karrion Kross is one of the more unique performers in WWE. He is an angry and aggressive heel, but one who can also be quite cold and calculating. Karrion is tough to figure out, which is especially dangerous for those he opposes.

The creepy Kross was drafted to WWE Monday Night RAW but didn't arrive alone. He has been joined by his Final Testament stablemates and the group hopes to take over the brand.

It could be time for Kross to finally make a statement now that he's on the RAW brand and Triple H may book him to do exactly that. Don't be surprised to see him come out, perhaps alongside AOP, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering, to call out Damian Priest and The Judgment Day. A feud between the factions could be fascinating.

#1. Dijak could kick off his new main roster run in a big way

Dijak on NXT

Dijak is one of the most underrated in-ring performers in the world. For a man of his size, he is shockingly agile and can pull off moves that leave WWE fans speechless. He has recently been drafted to the red brand.

The big man was once part of the main roster back when the RETRIBUTION stable failed to take over WWE. He was known as T-Bar, but returned to NXT where he managed to reinvent himself into something truly exciting.

Triple H has since drafted Dijak to Monday Night RAW and may opt to have him make a splash by challenging the winner of the Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match. Be it Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, or Bronson Reed, Dijak could have an absolute banger with any one of the men.