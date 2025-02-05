4 WWE stars who may not compete at WrestleMania 41 this year

The Road to WrestleMania 41 has officially kicked off and major storylines that may culminate at the grand event have started. This year's WrestleMania will feature legends like John Cena, CM Punk, AJ Styles, and Rey Mysterio.

However, there will also be some superstars whose WrestleMania 41 appearance is still not clear. While there would be some obvious absentees like Brock Lesnar, there are some other superstars who might not be able to perform due to some other commitments.

Below, we will discuss four names who might miss WrestleMania 41:

#4. Roman Reigns

While The Tribal Chief has been written off TV after the attack from Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble, the real reason is not known. WWE commentator Michael Cole, on RAW revealed that Reigns will be out of action for the foreseeable future because of the injuries he sustained at the hands of Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2025.

However, the so-called injury could also be kayfabe and there might be other reasons why WWE has decided to keep Roman Reigns away for the time being. It was rumored that Reigns has some other injury that might keep him away from performing at WrestleMania 41. Thereby, the company used the Seth Rollins angle to keep him away so that he would recover.

At the moment, Roman Reigns' participation at WrestleMania is not clear, and if he doesn't return before Elimination Chamber, he might not be performing at the grand event this year.

#3. WWE legend The Rock

WWE legend The Rock might be the second big name to remain absent at WrestleMania 41. The eight-time WWE Champion was highly rumored to perform at probably his last WrestleMania this year.

However, his absence from the Royal Rumble, and WWE teasing no storyline for him indicates that he might not be in action at WrestleMania. Dave Meltzer recently reported that The Rock not performing at WrestleMania 41 was pretty much known at WWE backstage when he returned to Bad Blood last year.

"If you remember Bad Blood, he came out at the end of the show and I was pretty much told right after Bad Blood... Someone brought up to me in a very negative term what he did. I go ‘Why negative? He’s gonna wrestle Cody at WrestleMania.’ And I was told ‘Guess what, he’s ain’t gonna wrestle Cody at WrestleMania. He ain’t gonna wrestle at WrestleMania,'" Metlzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

It was also reported that The Rock was angry over reports of his absence from WrestleMania 41 getting leaked. As for the reason for Rock's non-participation at the grand event, it was said that the reshoot of his live-action of Moana clashing with WrestleMania dates on April 19 and 20 is probably the reason he decided to opt out of the grand show.

#3. JD McDonagh will almost certainly miss WrestleMania 41

The Judgment Day member would be another superstar who shall be missing WrestleMania this year. McDonagh suffered severe injuries on RAW last week after a Springboard Moonsault went wrong, which left him with broken ribs and a punctured lung.

During a tag-team match against The War Raiders, McDonagh crashed his back against the announce table. He, however, finished the match somehow but reportedly collapsed when he reached backstage. The 34-year-old superstar himself announced on social media that he was doing good, but would be away for a couple of months.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was highly rumored to wrestle at WrestleMania 41 against Gunther. However, he hasn't shown up since Bad Blood last year, when he returned and had a heated exchange with Gunther.

His promo was a huge success, but Goldberg hasn't appeared on any WWE programming since. WrestleMania 41 was supposed to be his final grand event, and he was expected to retire from wrestling after that. The 58-year-old superstar is however, training and he may feud with Gunther at SummerSlam later this year in his final match.

