4 WWE stars who may never turn babyface again

WWE's roster features superstars with complex personalities. What makes the storyline interesting is their reasoning for being a heel or babyface and the possibility that their roles could change at any given moment. However, some stars are better suited to be villains.

WWE Superstars are mainly categorized as babyfaces and heels. The babyfaces are usually more marketable since they are the heroes, while the heels play the villains, which is no easy feat. Interestingly, some stars find it easier to portray a villainous role.

For this list, we will look at four WWE Superstars who may never turn babyface again.

#4. Dominik Mysterio is a natural heel

Dominik Mysterio had big shoes to fill when he was introduced as a WWE Superstar. While many thought he would find it hard to step away from his father, Rey Mysterio's shadow, and make a name for himself, turning heel proved he could stand on his own two feet.

Dominik turned heel in 2022 by betraying his father and Hall of Famer, Edge. He has been with The Judgment Day ever since and seemingly turned heel twice by betraying Rhea Ripley at last year's SummerSlam for Liv Morgan. The younger Mysterio didn't achieve this level of success when he was a babyface, and the past few years have proved that being the bad guy comes more naturally to him.

#3. Logan Paul enjoys getting heat in WWE

Logan Paul is one of the many mainstream stars who decided to wrestle in WWE and later became an active superstar. After being heavily booed in his early appearances, it was decided that he should play a heel, which proved to be successful.

Although The Maverick plays a heel, he is undeniably talented in the ring. While he cheats to win most of the time, he always delivers an impressive performance. He recently noted that he will never become a babyface as he enjoys playing with the crowd.

#2. Nia Jax has gained more momentum as a heel

Nia Jax's WWE return received mixed reactions from fans, but she proved her doubters wrong by demonstrating not only her in-ring skills but also her ability to easily play her current character as a heel through promos and segments.

Despite initial doubts about Triple H re-signing her, The Irresistible Force quickly became a fan-favorite heel and later helped put Tiffany Stratton over on SmackDown, which eventually led to her winning the Women's Championship.

#1. Grayson Waller has no interest in being a babyface in WWE

Grayson Waller has been a heel for the majority of his time in the Stamford-based promotion, and he has been doing an incredible job with his character. Many keep an eye on his social media activity and he even clashed with Taylor Swift and her fans at one point.

Waller is currently teaming with Austin Theory in the Stamford-based promotion, and fans are interested in seeing the latter turn babyface. The SmackDown star previously said that he didn't want to be a face and even claimed wrestling fans are "the worst" in the world.

