4 WWE stars who may turn heel at Night of Champions 2025 following RAW

Heel turns are common in pro wrestling and WWE. In fact, a character going from beloved to hated is a fairly common trope in all forms of storytelling and entertainment.

In World Wrestling Entertainment and professional wrestling, some of the biggest moments have either been a heel turn or something that came from one. For example, just earlier this year, John Cena shocked the world by turning heel.

The company's next big premium live event will take place this weekend. The show is looking stacked with some major matches, and there could also be some significant heel turns booked by Triple H.

This article will take a look at four stars who could turn heel at the upcoming premium live event. This includes a big name competing in the King of the Ring final and a member of The Bloodline.

Below are four WWE stars who may turn heel at Night of Champions 2025 following RAW.

#4. Alexa Bliss could turn heel and cost Asuka the Queen of the Ring final

Asuka and Jade Cargill will be clashing at WWE Night of Champions. The two will be fighting for the right to be called Queen of the Ring. The winner also earns a title opportunity at SummerSlam.

While the pair will surely have a good match, the finish could be very much in dispute. There is a chance Alexa Bliss turns heel and costs Asuka the win. This is because Asuka defeated Bliss on SmackDown to advance in the tournament, and Alexa seemed furious about the loss.

If Bliss does turn heel at Night of Champions, it could enlighten fans on what direction her and Charlotte Flair's story will take. If both women are heels, the two aligning certainly feels more likely, and that could be the direction if The Goddess turns heel at the PLE.

#3. Asuka could turn heel instead at WWE Night of Champions

While interference could lead to a heel turn in the Queen of the Ring final, WWE and Triple H could take a different path entirely. One of the stars in the bout, Asuka, could turn heel in order to win.

For example, Asuka could realize during the match that Jade Cargill is too impressive and imposing to defeat. The former WWE Women's Champion could resort to using mist to blind Jade behind the referee's back before picking up a quick victory.

If Asuka turns heel, she could then go on to SummerSlam and challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. A match between the pair where Asuka is thoroughly defined as a heel would be much better than if both performers went in as babyfaces.

#2. Jimmy Uso could shockingly betray Jacob Fatu

Jimmy Uso is a member of The Bloodline, both on-screen and off. He is also one of WWE's greatest tag team performers. As one-half of The Usos, Jimmy dominated the scene for years since he and his brother crashed onto the scene 15 years ago.

Solo Sikoa, Jimmy's younger brother, will be in action against Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions. Jacob recently turned babyface and seems to have formed a loose alliance with Jimmy Uso, or at least is in the process of doing so. That alliance could die before it ever truly gets established, however.

At WWE Night of Champions, Jimmy Uso could tease that he's helping Jacob Fatu deal with Solo's second, JC Mateo. Instead, Jimmy could superkick Fatu during the chaos and allow Sikoa to get a quick win. From there, Uso could re-join The New Bloodline in shocking fashion.

#1. Cody Rhodes could cheat to defeat Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes battled Jey Uso in the main event of WWE Monday Night RAW. The two had an incredible bout that exceeded most singles matches in Jey's career. Cody ultimately won, however, and now he's set to go to the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament.

Randy Orton is the man Rhodes will be fighting for the crown. The Viper and Rhodes go back many years and are great friends away from the WWE ring. With that being said, Cody is on a mission, as he needs to become King of the Ring to win back the Undisputed WWE Championship.

If Cody Rhodes feels as if that mission is in jeopardy, he could shock the world and turn heel. Rhodes could use a low blow, eye gouge, or a weapon of some sort to pick up a cheap win over Orton. While it would hurt his reputation, it would lead him to a potential main event at SummerSlam.

