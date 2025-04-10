4 WWE stars who may work their final WrestleMania this year

WrestleMania 41 is less than two weeks away. Excitement levels are high for The Show of Shows, and some of WWE's biggest stars, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk, are set to compete.

Ad

WWE is heading into a new era with a different breed of talent, but this inevitably means the end of a previous generation. Many superstars on the current roster are at the tail end of their careers, and WrestleMania 41 may be their last outing on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Here are four stars who may work their final WrestleMania this year:

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

#4. John Cena has announced that this will be his final WrestleMania

Ad

Trending

At Money in the Bank 2024, John Cena announced that he would retire as an in-ring performer in 2025. In later interviews, Cena clarified that he had no intention of wrestling beyond 2025, and his current Farewell Tour would mark the end of his illustrious in-ring career.

Nonetheless, The Champ has managed to secure a spot in the main event of The Show of Shows. Cena will battle Cody Rhodes for the coveted Undisputed WWE Championship on Night Two. The hype is surreal as heel Cena endeavors to win his record-setting 17th world title.

Ad

The Hollywood star has reiterated that 2025 will be his final year as a wrestler. Hence, WrestleMania 41 will certainly be his last as a competitor.

#3. AJ Styles is at the tail end of his career

'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles will turn 48 in June, and he has already indicated that he wants to retire before 50. Hence, time is running out on the former WWE Champion's career.

Ad

Styles will battle Logan Paul at WrestleMania this year. Fans would be hoping for an absolute banger, as this could potentially be The Phenomenal One's final 'Mania match. This would explain why WWE booked The Maverick against him this year.

Nonetheless, he is at the tail end of his career. While his current timeline would allow him to compete at The Show of Shows next year, injuries and father time have already caught up to Styles. Furthermore, creative directions are always up in the air, and there could be no room for him at future WrestleManias.

Ad

#2. Rey Mysterio

Ad

The ideal scenario for Rey Mysterio's retirement would be putting over his son, Dominik, in his last WrestleMania match. The Master of 619 is scheduled to battle El Grande Americano on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

Although he is still smooth and agile in the ring, Mysterio is 50. The Hall of Famer has accomplished everything worth achieving in WWE. This is why he has received less creative attention in recent months.

Ad

Retirement is on the horizon, and it may occur sooner rather than later. In an unlikely but possible scenario, Rey Mysterio may have to retire before 'Mania 42.

#1. Randy Orton

Randy Orton was scheduled to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41, but KO needed neck surgery. Orton vs. Owens has been canceled, and The Viper doesn't have a clear path to The Showcase of The Immortals.

KO's unfortunate injury could deprive Orton of a credible opponent for what could be his final 'Mania. Among all the names on this list, The Viper is most likely to still be active in 2026, but there is still a risk.

The Apex Predator's back surgery took years off his career. His full-time schedule has added to the physical toll on his body. Furthermore, he isn't afraid to take serious bumps. Hence, Orton could be forced to retire prematurely, potentially before 'Mania 42.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shiraz Aslam Shiraz Aslam is an aspiring writer and future doctor based in Pakistan. Ever since he was four years old, he has been watching WWE, which has become an integral part of his life.



In June 2018, Aslam joined the Sportskeeda Family as a WWE feature writer. One of the youngest active writers on the platform, he is committed to providing his readers with high-quality content while taking his writing career a step forward. Over the years, the enthusiastic journalist has amassed millions of reads.



To keep up-to-date with his latest work, Follow him here and on Twitter. Know More