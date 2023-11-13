4 WWE stars who might not be happy with Logan Paul winning the United States Championship

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 was a big show. Kairi Sane made her long awaited return and helped IYO SKY retain her title. Additionally, LA Knight lost to Roman Reigns in the main event and Rhea Ripley managed to survive as champion.

While other champions retained their coveted titles, one man who did not fare the same way is Rey Mysterio. The Hall of Famer defended his United States Championship against the cocky and controversial Logan Paul.

Both men put on a hard fought, high quality bout, but in the end, Logan was victorious. This was thanks to a pair of brass knuckles, but a win is a win. As a result, The Maverick is now a champion in World Wrestling Entertainment.

While Logan is over the moon with his victory, fans are considerably less thrilled. Beyond that, there is certainly a large contingent of superstars who aren't pleased about the cocky star winning either. This article will look at a select number of stars almost certainly unhappy with the new champion.

Below are four WWE Superstars who might not be happy with Logan Paul winning the United States Championship.

#4. Cedric Alexander likely believes he should be champion instead

Cedric Alexander is one of WWE's most underutilized performers. He first signed with the company in 2016 after an impressive run in the Cruiserweight Classic. From there, he became a top star on NXT, and even won the Cruiserweight Championship.

While Prime Alexander also found success with The Hurt Business, even winning the RAW Tag Team Titles, he's mostly been lost in the shuffle since. Recently, however, Cedric has had a few opportunities to showcase his skills on the blue brand, while involved in standout matches with Dragon Lee.

Finally, while getting a small opportunity to show his enormous talent is great, Cedric undoubtedly would find a celebrity with the United States Championship unjust. Thankfully, Alexander is a fighter who will gladly try to win the coveted prize from the new WWE champion.

#3. Ricochet is Logan Paul's biggest rival in WWE today

Ricochet and Logan Paul

Ricochet is one of the most exciting athletes in the world. He was popular before even joining WWE, but his star power has skyrocketed since joining the sports entertainment company. Ricochet is one of the top babyfaces on the flagship show to this very day.

The Human Highlight Reel has been quite successful in WWE. While he's yet to win a world title, he has captured the mid-card title on every single brand. This includes the North American Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and United States Championship.

If anybody is upset at Logan being champion, it has to be Ricochet. The two have had an incredibly personal feud, thanks to The Maverick taunting and tormenting Ricochet's partner, Samantha Irvin. With that being said, nothing would make the former champion happier than being the one to dethrone Paul.

#2. Carlito wants to see Rey Mysterio regain his title

Carlito is another star who has had a lot of success in WWE despite not yet winning a world title. During his first tenure with the company, Carlito won the United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and tag team gold.

Upon returning to WWE, Carlito joined the Latino World Order. While the group's status is very much up in the air right now, Carlito is clearly dear friends with Rey Mysterio. In fact, he made an interesting comment to the Hall of Famer.

Before levying an accusation towards Santos Escobar on SmackDown, Carlito mentioned that he wanted to see Rey as champion again. He likely hated that way The Maverick won the title, and would love to see his friend Mysterio regain the gold.

#1. Seth Rollins notably detests Logan

Seth Rollins and Logan Paul

Seth Rollins is on top of the world in WWE. While Roman Reigns is the face of Friday Night SmackDown, The Visionary is the man who runs Monday Night RAW. Seth is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

The Architect is no stranger to Logan Paul. The two had a lot of issues earlier this year. Logan and Seth were in the Royal Rumble Match together, and The Maverick even cost Rollins a win at Elimination Chamber.

The two men went on to wrestle at the biggest event of the year. Seth defeated Logan at WrestleMania, but he clearly hadn't humbled the egotistical United States Champion. Given how much Rollins detested Logan earlier this year, he must despise the thought of Paul as a champion.

