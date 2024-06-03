After Cody Rhodes dethroned Roman Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Champion, things turned extremely chaotic within The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa has done things his way by brutally attacking stars without remorse.

Paul Heyman has been shocked by the actions of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa at every turn. The words between Solo Sikoa and The Wiseman on the latest SmackDown pushed The Bloodline narrative forward.

He tried to reason with Sikoa about his additions to the faction while also reminding him that the focus should be on Rhodes and the title. Solo assured Heyman that "We" have Cody Rhodes covered.

While Tonga and Loa have focused on Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, Sikoa still has his sights set on The American Nightmare. Solo could have referred to the next four WWE stars as having Rhodes in check.

#4. Logan Paul probably isn't done with Cody Rhodes

Despite losing to Rhodes at King and Queen of the Ring, Logan Paul may politick for another shot at Rhodes. He tried to cheat, but Rhodes ended up doing the same in retaliation.

He could use that fact or a technicality in the match contract to get another shot at the Undisputed WWE title. Solo could know this and use Paul to his advantage. The Maverick would certainly be intimidated by The Bloodline and do their bidding to save his skin.

Logan Paul cozied up to the Judgment Day on RAW against Jey Uso, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he did so again with the bullies on SmackDown.

#3. Roman Reigns hasn't made a peep since WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns may have a lot to say when he returns to a WWE ring.

Only Roman Reigns knows if Solo Sikoa has truly been speaking with him since his downfall at The Show of Shows. Sikoa claimed to be in contact with The Tribal Chief but could be lying.

On the other hand, Reigns could be approving Solo's moves remotely. It would play into being the mastermind of the story as he plots in obscurity while others put their bodies on the line.

Since Rhodes beat Reigns, he could be quietly planning his revenge. He may have told Solo to leave him alone until he is ready to return to WWE. It would certainly meet the "We" Sikoa referred to on SmackDown.

#2. AJ Styles and the O.C. blindsided everyone on SmackDown

While he has tangled with The Bloodline in the past, AJ Styles fully committed to his heel turn on the latest episode of SmackDown. He faked a retirement speech before blasting The American Nightmare with a Styles Clash on the floor.

Styles is desperate for another shot at the title and tricked everyone. To put even more pressure on Cody Rhodes, he may make a deal with The Bloodline.

Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga were part of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, along with Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Styles. They could form a supergroup under the guise of the new Bloodline to decimate The American Nightmare.

#1. The Rock could return to WWE at any time

The Rock's return changed the landscape of WrestleMania 40.

Before he departed the RAW after WrestleMania 40 with his honorary title belt, The Rock reminded the new Champ that he pinned him on the Night One of the event.

The Rock loosely congratulated Rhodes for the win while also passively blaming Reigns for the Night Two loss. He handed him something and said something in his ears before departing.

It's clear that The Great One isn't done with The American Nightmare because he wants an actual title. The Rock could be sitting on the sidelines out of WWE, feeding intel or orders to Sikoa while he carries things out on screen.

