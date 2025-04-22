4 WWE stars who were potentially written off TV on RAW after WrestleMania 41

Many big names could disappear after WrestleMania 41. The same can be said for the RAW after the massive event, as outcomes from the weekend spilled over to TV.

Since Cody Rhodes and Gunther lost their major titles, it makes sense if one or both didn't show up for a few weeks. That wasn't the case with the former World Heavyweight Champion as he angrily confronted RAW's announcers.

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman changed the landscape by aligning in the main event of Night 1. That alliance took another big step by adding Bron Breakker to its ranks. The next four WWE stars were potentially written off TV on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

#4. The Ring General could face a suspension

Adam Pearce will likely hand out a stiff punishment to the former World Champion. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

One big name that could have been written off of RAW is former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The Ring General appeared at the announce table when the show came back from a commercial.

He yelled at Michael Cole and Pat McAfee because they were allegedly biased throughout his feud with Jey Uso. Michael Cole only apologized for this lack of objectivity ahead of Night 1 of WrestleMania.

Gunther was understandably upset because announcers are supposed to be objective and occasionally have opinions, but not at the level McAfee and Cole displayed. The Austrian pushed Cole and Pat McAfee before choking out the latter. His actions will likely lead to a suspension.

#3. Pat McAfee won't be as loud after RAW

As mentioned above, Pat McAfee, one of RAW’s primary voices, may be taking some time off after getting choked out by Gunther.

McAfee was extremely biased for Jey Uso during the World Heavyweight title feud. He was crazy for Jey every time he came out to the ring, acting more like a fanboy than an objective analyst.

Gunther confronted him about this several times before, and McAfee shelled up like a turtle. The vicious attack can write both men off TV for as long as needed.

#2. Roman Reigns & #1. CM Punk will want to forget the last three days

Both Roman Reigns and CM Punk were likely written off of RAW in the main event segment featuring Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman.

Reigns was Speared and Stomped, and The Best in the World suffered the same fate. It’s nothing new for The Tribal Chief as he usually takes time off after WrestleMania. This year is no different.

Punk, however, has appeared more regularly since returning in 2023. Both men might take a few months so that Rollins and Breakker can further establish themselves as the red brand's top duo.

