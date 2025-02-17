4 WWE stars who refused to return after retirement

Many WWE Superstars have found great success in the ring after joining the largest wrestling promotion in the world. Several stars have become household names after spending decades performing for the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE fans have seen many legends return to the ring after announcing their retirement. Trish Stratus, Edge, and Bryan Danielson are among the most notable names who have made comebacks.

Meanwhile, others have had top-class retirement matches or decided to quit while their career was still peaking for various reasons. Many of these stars have declined to return to the ring again.

Check out the four WWE stars who refused to return after retirement.

#4. Batista is doing great outside the ring

Batista is patiently awaiting his Hall of Fame induction ceremony after WWE announced him as a member of the club in 2020. Meanwhile, The Animal has made it very clear that he will not return to the ring for another match.

The 56-year-old bowed out after a great match against his longtime friend Triple H at WrestleMania 35. The two veterans gave fans an unforgettable No Holds Barred match that The Game won.

Since his retirement match, Batista has found no reason to return to the ring. The Animal has expressed that he is content with the way he left, especially since it was on his own terms.

He has established himself in Hollywood, ranking among the A-listers of the silver screen. He has also explored other fields, where he found a lot of success after hanging up his wrestling boots.

#3. AJ Lee has seen her husband get back to the ring

The women’s division has seen many top names make a big change in the industry. AJ Lee was one of the superstars who dominated the women’s division and got fans behind her with her incredible on-screen work.

AJ Lee’s final wrestling match saw her team up with Naomi and Paige to defeat Natalya and The Bella Twins in March 2015. She has stayed away from the ring for over a decade and has embraced retirement.

Lee has authored a book and worked in various fields over the years. Fans have repeatedly hoped to see her return to the ring, especially since her husband, CM Punk, returned to AEW and then jumped ship to WWE. However, AJ Lee has stayed away from the wrestling ring and focused on other projects.

#2. The Undertaker doesn't want to disappoint himself and his fans

The Undertaker has one of the most unique and memorable characters in sports entertainment history. The legend doesn’t want to “cheapen the legacy of that character.”

The Phenom competed in his final WWE match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One performed exceptionally well, giving The Undertaker the final match he truly deserved.

The legend has been asked by many whether he would ever return to the ring for another match after his retirement. He has shot down the idea each time, stating that his body can’t perform like it used to and that he doesn’t want to disappoint his fans.

It’s great that the WWE Hall of Famer is in touch with reality and doesn’t want to injure himself or disappoint his fans by drowning his legacy with lackluster performances just for a few more paydays.

#1. Triple H cannot get back in the WWE ring

Triple H has become a key asset for WWE management. As the Chief Content Officer, he has pleased more fans than Vince McMahon did in his final days.

The Game had a storied in-ring career that saw him win numerous matches. He had his last televised match against longtime friend and rival Randy Orton at WWE Super ShowDown 2019 in Saudi Arabia.

He competed in a few live matches after that contest, following which health problems have kept him away from the ring. Triple H has revealed that he will be unable to compete in the ring again, which will likely never allow him to take part in another match.

