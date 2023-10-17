4 WWE stars who could replace Dominik Mysterio as Rhea Ripley's on-screen love interest

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been the crowd-favorite couple on WWE RAW for over a year. Is it finally the time for The Judgment Day members to break up?

Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day about a year ago after betraying Edge and Rey Mysterio at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. He has had an interesting relationship with his Mami Rhea Ripley, and the two have been involved in romantic angles over the last year. However, if that is in the plans, it may be time for her to find a new love interest.

As there have been several teases recently, here are a few stars who could replace Dominik Mysterio as Rhea's onscreen partner.

#4. Jey Uso

Jey Uso has been shipped with Mami for a while since he started jokingly flirting with Rhea Ripley, and fans photoshopped the two stars hugging each other. The superstars have also reposted the edits on their social media handles to keep the fun going.

The duo has a hateful relationship, similar to Dominik's relationship with Rhea, before joining The Judgment Day. If Jey Uso's heel turn is in plans anytime soon, he could realistically replace Dirty Dom to become The Eradicator's new onscreen love interest.

#3. Trick Williams

Trick Williams is currently one of the hottest stars on WWE NXT. He also had an interesting interaction with Rhea Ripley recently. Fans have been speculating about him having a love interest as well.

On a recent edition of the white and gold brand, Mami fell into Trick WIlliams' arms in a hilarious moment. Trick looked at her with a fascinating expression before letting her go, leading to fans creating memes and stories about the two potentially having an onscreen relationship.

If plans do come up, he could replace Dominik Mysterio sooner rather than later.

#2. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has recently portrayed a rather conflicted side of himself on WWE RAW. He seems unsure if he wants to be a good person or a selfish superstar who thinks about his benefit.

On a recent episode of the red brand, Rhea Ripley discussed with her Judgment Day teammates that she would take care of The Scottish Warrior if he interfered in their business. Moments later, she was seen having a chat with McIntyre backstage.

Could she manipulate him to unleash his darkest side and join Judgment Day? If so, the multi-time world champion could replace Dominik Mysterio as The Eradicator's onscreen boyfriend.

#1. Roman Reigns could replace Dominik Mysterio as Rhea Ripley's love interest

On a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, The Judgment Day occupied The Bloodline's locker room, and Rhea Ripley approached Paul Heyman to form an alliance between the two factions.

She also told Heyman to "acknowledge" her, a catchphrase from Roman Reigns' playbook.

Mami has been considering herself the Tribal Chief, using Roman's catchphrases and trying to get closer to The Bloodline. Could this be because she wants to know The Head of The Table personally?

If that is the case, Roman Reigns could let things flow and act like a potential romantic partner, only to manipulate The Eradicator, leading to Judgment Day's fall. While this is just a speculation, if something like this materializes, it will probably be the biggest twist in The Bloodline and The Judgment Day saga.

