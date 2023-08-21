Blockbuster WWE return after 1121 days to end Rhea Ripley's reign? Analyzing the chances

WWE RAW has been under the reign of Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day for a long time. Could someone return after a very long time to finally dethrone The Eradicator?

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become champion and has since ruled WWE RAW. She is currently involved in a feud with Raquel Rodriguez, who is currently injured, hence unable to compete. At such time, the company could bring in a former talent for a Women's World Championship rivalry leading up to Payback 2023.

It is in the rumors that former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane is set to return to the company anytime soon. Her last appearance for the company was on the July 27, 2020, episode of the red brand, so it has been well over three years since she appeared in TItanland. If the stars align, she could return to dethrone The Eradicator of The Judgment Day.

With Raquel unable to compete, Rhea will need a challenger who will be well-supported by the audience. Kairi Sane could be an ideal fit for a Women's World Championship feud. While it is possible, it is just speculation for now, and the truth will reveal itself with time.

Rhea Ripley has more business to handle on WWE RAW

While The Judgment Day has dominated the landscape of WWE RAW for a while, the faction is currently feuding with top babyfaces like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn. The group has suffered a few losses in the ongoing rivalry.

Finn Balor lost to the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2023, thanks to Damian Priest unintentionally helping The Visionary to retain his title. There have been several tensions between Damian and Finn ever since. However, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have done an impressive job of keeping peace in their stable.

After the current storyline, Ripley will likely be involved in a high-profile feud to maintain the prestige of the Women's World Championship. We don't know if it will be Kairi Sane, but the next challenger may be the strongest yet for The Eradicator of The Judgment Day.

