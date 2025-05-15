4 WWE stars who could return on SmackDown this week

WWE SmackDown is set for another explosive episode in the chaotic aftermath of Backlash 2025. With major twists like Jeff Cobb’s shocking debut and the ongoing Bloodline saga grabbing attention, fans are expecting more surprises heading into this week’s episode of the blue brand.

The women's division is heating up with Lyra Valkyria and Chelsea Green making waves, while John Cena’s reign as Undisputed WWE Champion continues to stir controversy. Amid all this chaos, several big-name superstars have been missing from the spotlight for weeks. Some were due to injury, and others were just to get past a storyline.

However, the timing feels right for a few of them to make their long-awaited return and shift the momentum on the blue brand. Whether it’s unfinished business, a new title chase, or the beginning of a new rivalry, these stars could instantly draw attention with their return.

Here are some WWE names who might just resurface this Friday and shake things up in a big way.

#4. Uncle Howdy/Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks faction, led by the mysterious Uncle Howdy, hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since December 2024. Their absence has only fueled speculation and the WWE Universe eagerly awaits their return to WWE TV. With the Stamford-based promotion looking to shake up SmackDown post-Backlash, this could be the perfect time for the group’s dramatic return.

Jeff Cobb’s debut stirred chaos, and fans expect a falling out between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. The Wyatt Sicks feed on stars betraying others, as seen with Chad Gable and The Miz on RAW previously. Howdy’s comeback could add another layer of unpredictability to the already tense Bloodline storyline. A potential feud against the Bloodline could be the perfect way for the faction to get to the top of the roster.

#3. Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair has been noticeably missing since her loss at WrestleMania 41. With the women’s division seeing a surge in competition, this could be the right time for The EST to make her return. A surprise appearance on SmackDown might place her right back in the title conversation.

Belair could join the ongoing WWE Women’s Championship storyline, betraying either Naomi by choosing Jade Cargill’s side or shocking the fans by turning heel and choosing the veteran. Either way, it could end up being a massive opportunity for WWE to begin a fresh batch of stories.

#2. Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed has been sidelined since sustaining an injury during the chaotic Survivor Series WarGames match last year. However, recent speculations suggest that he could be thrown back into the mix among some of the greatest superstars in the industry at any time.

With the Bloodline story evolving rapidly again, especially after Jeff Cobb’s arrival, it’s possible that Reed steps in either as a member of the faction, or a friend to Jacob Fatu who might end up quitting the faction after what happened during Cobb’s debut at Backlash.

#1. Former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has not been seen since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The loss was a major blow to The American Nightmare’s momentum, but a return now could be the perfect opportunity to rebuild. With Cena still holding the gold and his next challenger yet unknown after Backlash, Cody might come back to address the loss and stake his claim again.

Cody could challenge Cena for a rematch, but this might not be the right time. Rather, a rematch around the end of the year and Cena’s Retirement Tour could allow him to take a win and send The Franchise Player back home without the title.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for them next.

