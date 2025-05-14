Wyatt Sicks member drops major tease following Alexa Bliss' return

A member of the Wyatt Sicks shared a major tease on social media following Alexa Bliss' return to WWE television. Uncle Howdy's faction has not been seen since their loss to The Final Testament in December 2024.

Joe Gacy of the Wyatt Sicks took to his Instagram today to share an interesting message. The 37-year-old shared a bizarre image, suggesting that the group could be getting set for a return. You can check out Gacy's message in the Instagram post below.

There were rumors about the faction returning alongside Alexa Bliss, but that turned out not to be the case. Bliss returned as Zelina Vega's mystery tag team partner to defeat Piper Niven and Chelsea Green this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. It was the first time Bliss had been seen since Elimination Chamber 2025.

Karrion Kross pinned Uncle Howdy in a six-man tag team match on the December 19 edition of WWE RAW. The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering were released by the company shortly after, and Uncle Howdy's faction was transferred to SmackDown. However, the mysterious faction has not appeared on the blue brand in 2025 so far.

Bill Apter suggests major WWE star join The Wyatt Sicks

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently stated that he would like to see Aleister Black as a member of the faction on SmackDown.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A, Apter claimed that the faction wasn't working out. He added that he didn't find the group compelling and suggested that Aleister Black could become a member to make them more interesting.

"I think that The Wyatt Sicks has fizzled out. I don't think this works at all. I don't think it's working. I don't see any compelling situation in it, maybe if they put [Aleister] Black in there. I don't know, but I just cannot see it working at all. I think they need to repackage Alexa Bliss and bring her back without anything to do with The Wyatt Sicks. It doesn't work." (10:04-10:40)

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see when the faction finally returns to WWE television in the weeks ahead.

