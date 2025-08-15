4 WWE stars who are still friends with Vince McMahon

The Janel Grant lawsuit has put the former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, in a bad position. This is also one of the primary reasons behind his retirement and departure from the promotion.
Despite the situation, there are major names who are still friends with the former boss, and in this article, we will be looking at four names who are seemingly still friends with Vince McMahon.
#4. John Cena
John Cena is one of the biggest babyfaces in the history of the Stamford-based promotion, and Vince was undoubtedly a core reason behind his heroic booking. The Franchise Player is still a friend of Vince McMahon, and the veteran holds high praise for McMahon's on-screen character.
These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next
In the final episode of Vince McMahon's latest Netflix documentary titled Mr. McMahon, Cena marked Mr. McMahon's character as the most selectively used character and best WWE personality ever.
#3. The Undertaker
The Undertaker still holds a close relationship with Vince McMahon. Even in a conversation on the Busted Open podcast, The Deadman discussed his relationship with the former WWE Chairman, describing Vince as a father figure, a brother, and a mentor to him after his father passed away.
Taker is also thankful to Mr. McMahon for giving him the opportunity that changed his life, and throughout the course, they eventually became close friends.
#2. Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar's relationship with Vince McMahon has been a rollercoaster ride. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the Beast Incarnate hailed Vince as a father figure and said he learned many things from him.
“Vince [McMahon] and I have had a love/hate relationship for the last 20 years, but it’s been good. We’ve got a lot of water under the bridge. I have a lot of respect for both men, but dealing with Dana [White], it’s just a totally different business approach. I met Vince when I was younger, I look at Vince more as a father figure, actually, because I’ve learned a lot of things from him, and I was able to carry those things over and handle business with Dana,” Lesnar said.
Despite whatever happened in the past few years, Lesnar seemingly still holds a close relationship with the former CEO of the Stamford-based promotion.
#1. The Rock also holds a close bond with the former WWE Chairman
The Rock is not only a WWE legend, but also a part of the TKO Board of Directors. In an episode of the PBD podcast, the Final Boss discussed his relationship with the former boss and stated that they have a respectful relationship. He also said that this bond was made on hard work and respect for the business.
This indicates that the Final Boss remains a friend to Mr. McMahon, despite his departure from WWE.