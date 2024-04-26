The WWE landscape will change tremendously during the 2024 WWE Draft. Stars will move brands, and factions/teams will be rearranged. NXT performers will get their big break on either RAW or SmackDown.

Trades may take place with Champions being protected. Will Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest swap spots? Is Bayley heading to RAW in exchange for Becky Lynch?

Whatever happens on the two nights of the WWE Draft, some stars should remain on their current brands. The next four stars fall into that category.

#4. Tiffany Stratton has impressed on SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton officially signed with SmackDown during the build-up to the Elimination Chamber event. She defeated Zelina Vega to qualify for the Chamber match and received one of the biggest responses from the Australian crowd.

Since then, she's been featured regularly, including an attack on Bayley and Naomi during their title match last week. It will probably lead to a triple threat contest at Backlash in France.

If she moves to RAW in the WWE Draft, the decision to 'sign' with SmackDown will seem pointless. That's something that the New Era in the company should try to do - make everything meaningful and purposeful.

#3. Bron Breakker has squashed his competition

Gold could be in the future of the former two-time NXT Champion.

Like Stratton, a big deal was made of Bron Breakker choosing SmackDown over RAW. He was the crownpiece of the NXT 2.0 reboot and was a two-time NXT Champion.

Breakker faced Seth Rollins while Rollins held the World Heavyweight Championship. That match alone means that officials are banking on big things from Breakker.

Making his signing seem so important only for him to switch brands two months later in the WWE Draft seems counterintuitive. Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis' pursuit to get him must account for something.

#2. All three brands coveted Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill's WWE journey was different from that of both Tiffany Stratton and Bron Breakker. She was an addition from AEW, and she was treated like a huge star.

Following her signing, Cargill appeared on all three brands before having her first match. Cargill made her in-ring debut during the 2024 Royal Rumble, making it to the final three.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis even had a segment with her in the middle of the ring where she signed her contract. She'll likely be tied to Bianca Belair for the foreseeable future, so staying on the blue brand during the WWE Draft is the right move.

#1. The Bloodline may be the first pick of the WWE Draft

Things will come to a head in the Bloodline when Roman Reigns returns.

In contrast to Stratton, Cargill, and Breakker's tenure on SmackDown is Solo Sikoa. Since he's a member of The Bloodline, his entire main-roster tenure has been as a member of the blue brand.

He was a part of the biggest angle in WWE and has assumed an even bigger role on Friday nights following WrestleMania 40. Since he is portrayed as the new potential head of The Bloodline, that focus should remain on SmackDown.

While Roman Reigns has been absent, his actions and machinations have all gone down on the blue brand. Whatever else he continues to do while The Head of the Table is away should continue to take place on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback