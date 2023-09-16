4 WWE stars who could be on The Rock's dream team to take down Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2023

Millions of fans worldwide exploded with joy as The Rock finally returned to WWE on SmackDown. The Great One took down Austin Theory alongside Pat McAfee, finishing the assault with The People's Elbow.

There is no conclusive information on Rocky's immediate future with WWE, but fans have already begun fantasy booking a dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40.

Assuming the dream match is on the cards, the initial seeds can be sown at WWE Survivor Series when The Rock assembles a dream team to take down Reigns and the remaining members of The Bloodline.

#4. John Cena can reunite with The Rock

After "laying the SmackDown" on Austin Theory, The Great One had a brief backstage segment with former rival-turned-friend, John Cena. Cena welcomed Rocky back home.

This was their first on-screen WWE appearance together since WrestleMania 32. The two megastars have put their differences aside and their respect for each other knows no limits.

Having said that, Cena could be the first to help The Great One take down The Tribal Chief. The Champ has had his fair share of run-ins with The Bloodline. He unsuccessfully challenged for Reigns' Universal Title at SummerSlam 2021.

More recently, he embarrassed Jimmy Uso two weeks ago and nearly did the same this week before being cut off by Solo Sikoa. Thus, The Bloodline and Cena have a score to settle.

#3. Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee paid homage to The Brahma Bull on SmackDown

In all the energy surrounding The Brahma Bull's return, some may have lost sight of the man who set the stage for his return- Pat McAfee. The former SmackDown color commentator introduced The Great One to a thunderous ovation.

The Rock and McAfee seem to get along well in the ring, and thus, they may work well together as a tag team, especially if they have a common goal.

McAfee can go in the ring, as shown by the slew of show-stealing performances he has put on every time he steps in the squared circle. Thus, he would be a valuable addition to the 51-year-old Hollywood star's dream team.

#2. AJ Styles

AJ Styles is perhaps the only person on this list with no direct connection to The Rock. However, Styles has a major score to settle with The Bloodline.

Jimmy Uso cost The Phenomenal One a massive victory over Finn Balor on SmackDown this week. Furthermore, the two-time WWE Champion was the victim of an unwarranted assault by The Enforcer, Solo Sikoa, not so long ago.

By virtue of his conflict with The Bloodline, Styles would be a fitting ally to The Great One's dream team.

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin

One cannot have a conversation about The Rock without bringing up Stone Cold Steve Austin. Their rivalry defined The Attitude Era and paved the way for future generations. Despite their storied feud in the ring, they share massive respect.

Austin may be in the best physical shape since his initial retirement today. The Texas Rattlesnake returned to in-ring competition last year at WrestleMania 38 to stun Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. He looked great and showed that he could still go in the ring.

WWE reached out to him for another match this year, but he declined. If he's available and willing, it would be nice for him to help a friend take down Reigns at Survivor Series 2023.

Who would you like to see team up with The Rock to take on The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

