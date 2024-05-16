4 WWE stars who should thrive in the Paul 'Triple H' Levesque Era

The Paul "Triple H" Levesque Era has officially started for WWE and has received positive reviews from fans and wrestlers since before WrestleMania 40.

WWE has seen many changes in storylines and in-ring and backstage segments, with The Game and his creative team doing things differently compared to the Vince McMahon era.

As a result, we have seen superstars like Bayley and Cody Rhodes stepping up in the Triple H era. Considering that, we look at four WWE stars that should thrive in the new era.

#4. Sami Zayn

The current Intercontinental Champion is one of the superstars who benefited from the changes in WWE. Zayn stepped up in the weeks before WrestleMania 40 and dethroned Gunther at the event, ending his title reign after 666 days.

In an interview with Mail Sport, Zayn revealed that Triple H considers him a championship-caliber wrestler, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he emerged as a world title contender in the foreseeable future.

"It's kind of a double-edged sword. He [Triple H] might see me in a way that lends itself more to being in that mix and possibly winning it. But on the other hand, I could have just slipped on a banana peel and won the world title," Zayn said.

Sami Zayn also said that he wants to become a world champion before retiring, so unless Triple H changes his plan, we should expect the reigning Intercontinental Champion to get a world title shot soon.

#3. Damian Priest

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion has benefited the most from Triple H's takeover of WWE. The Judgment Day member cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 40 on Drew McIntyre and became the new champion.

So far, he has been quite successful in the ring and backstage. Despite The Judgment Day's internal issues, we expect Priest to stay in the title picture, even though it is unclear what direction the WWE will move regarding the faction.

Triple H considers the reigning world champion one of the top wrestlers in WWE, and we should expect Priest to continue to thrive.

#2. LA Knight

LA Knight has received a major push from WWE, which went as far as a title opportunity against former Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns several months ago.

Despite being dropped to mid-card lately, LA has done a great job as a babyface. However, we should expect HHH to change this going forward, as Knight should be considered a top contender for the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in July.

If The Game continues to push him, Knight should soon be in a position to become champion.

#1. Dakota Kai can benefit from Triple H's era

Dakota Kai has recently taken over Damage CTRL, with Asuka currently out injured and IYO SKY no longer the WWE Women's Champion.

Kai was one of the top stars in NXT, but she hasn't been as successful on the main roster. Still, we have recently seen her more active in the ring and backstage segments, and she is doing a great job.

With that in mind, we shouldn't rule out Paul Levesque and the creative team to further push her and give her a title opportunity in the foreseeable future.