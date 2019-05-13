4 WWE stars who are nothing like their TV gimmick in real life

Braun Strowman is one of WWE's most prominent Superstars

It is often said that the best WWE Superstars are the ones whose characters are an extension of their real-life personality, but it turns out that there are many people on the WWE roster who have proven themselves to be an exception to that unwritten rule.

In the 1990s, Steve Austin became arguably the greatest Superstar of all time when he turned into “Stone Cold” and began to add even more personality to his over-the-top WWE gimmick, while the same can be said for Dwayne Johnson when he transitioned from Rocky Maivia to The Rock.

On the flipside, however, we have seen plenty of other performers succeed in the wrestling business when their character is clearly very different from their personality outside of the squared circle, most notably Mark Calaway, who would find it difficult to communicate with fellow humans if he was anything like his Undertaker character

In this article, let’s take a look at four current stars who are nothing like the characters that they portray on television.

#4 Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss began life in NXT as a babyface who wore bright colors and blew sparkle on her way to the ring during her entrance.

The “Glitter, Glitz, Sparkle, Bliss” phase did not last very long, though, and she became the villainous “Little Miss Bliss” character in 2015 when she aligned with heel tag team Blake & Murphy and regularly used questionable tactics to help them win matches.

Her WWE persona has evolved a lot since then, especially over the last few months when she has shown both babyface and heel traits to her character as the host of ‘Moment of Bliss’.

The five-time women's champion elaborated on how she perceives the Bliss character during an interview with ESPN:

"When it comes to the Alexa Bliss character, everyone says the character has to be an extension of yourself turned up. But I feel like I am the complete opposite of Alexa Bliss. When I came up with the Alexa Bliss character, I wanted to be the girl that everyone knew. There was always that girl in high school who was mean to everybody. She was mean and rude but everyone still voted for her to be homecoming queen. That girl. And I wanted to portray that girl. Because I knew that girl in high school. I knew girls like that."

