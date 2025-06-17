4 WWE stars who might be affected by Liv Morgan's injury

Liv Morgan suffered an injury during her match against Kairi Sane this week on RAW. It is believed to be a legitimate injury that may sideline The Judgment Day member for a while. Well, injuries and concussions have been a part of pro wrestling for ages, something that superstars cannot escape.

However, when it happens with top stars, it creates a domino effect, impacting several other stars associated with the one affected. Morgan was in the midst of a few storylines on Monday Night RAW. Her untimely injury has cast a shadow over the future of several big names and some brewing feuds on the roster.

Here are four WWE Superstars who may be affected by Liv Morgan's injury:

#4. Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella just made her return last week on RAW and was set to feud with Liv Morgan. WWE reportedly had plans to feature the two women in a blockbuster feud heading into Evolution next month. However, Morgan's injury on RAW has now put a question mark over the Hall of Famer's upcoming direction.

The return that has set the internet abuzz may no longer be able to garner that hype, which kept Nikki Bella in the spotlight. The disruption of her potential feud with The Judgment Day member might affect her in a big way. It could also lead to WWE changing Nikki's plans, resulting in fans losing interest in seeing the former Divas Champion.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Liv Morgan. The 34-year-old has always been seen alongside her tag team partner, whether it be in The Judgment Day's backstage segments or at ringside. It will not be wrong to say that her companionship with Liv is something that has kept Rodriguez relevant on RAW.

However, Morgan may now go on a hiatus, and if she does, Big Mami Cool may find herself struggling to get screen time on weekly programming. WWE might not have any significant things to do with Raquel Rodriguez as a singles competitor. Therefore, her direction on RAW may remain uncertain, at least until The Miracle Kid returns to television.

#2. Roxanne Perez

One of the biggest names who might be greatly affected due to Liv Morgan's injury is Roxanne Perez. For the past few weeks, the Triple H-led creative team has been showcasing tensions between Perez and Morgan on RAW. The Prodigy has been consistently featured in backstage segments with the 31-year-old star, something that played a big role in adding layers to their storyline.

Now that the former Women's World Champion would seemingly be out for an indefinite period, the spotlight might no longer be on Roxanne Perez. The storyline featuring Perez's subtle attempts to take Liv Morgan's spot in The Judgment Day may come to an abrupt halt. The 23-year-old may have a hard time trying to move the wagons of her storyline on RAW.

#1. IYO SKY may be affected by Liv Morgan's injury

IYO SKY has missed two consecutive premium live events since retaining the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. From what happened this week on RAW, it looked like that undesirable streak was about to end at Night of Champions. WWE was seemingly setting SKY up for a major title defense against Liv Morgan at the upcoming premium live event.

However, Triple H may now be forced to cancel that potential match. The Genius of The Sky had already been wandering directionless on Monday Night RAW for the past few weeks. Just when a worthy opponent in the form of Morgan finally challenged her, The Miracle Kid's injury has once again marred IYO SKY's future with uncertainty. This could prove to be a major setback for the reigning champion.

