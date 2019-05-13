4 WWE Stars Who Were Unsuccessful With MITB Cash-ins

There have been a number of failed cash in attempts in WWE

Money in the Bank has been an annual affair ever since Edge first lifted that briefcase back at WrestleMania 21. The Rated R Superstar set the tone for the Money in the Bank contract when he cashed in on John Cena at New Year's Revolution the following year.

It proved that the Money in the Bank contract worked well for heels when looking for an advantage or a sneaky way to become Champion. Carmella proved this when she became the first female victor back in 2017 and then cashed in on Charlotte Flair the night after WrestleMania to become Champion against all odds.

Despite Money in the Bank giving the winner an advantage, the odds aren't always in the challengers favor since there have been a few failed cash-ins over the years. Here are the four failed Money in the Bank cash-ins from the past few years.

#4. John Cena

John Cena was the first failed Money in the Bank cash-in in history

John Cena is a former 16-time World Champion which means at some point he was always going to pick up that Money in the Bank contract because he was one of the company's biggest stars. After years of superstars cashing in on Cena, the shoe was on the other foot when The Leader of the Cenation picked up the contract back in 2012 in one of the best-botched finishes of the annual match.

Cena announced ahead of time that he would be cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk as part of Raw's 1000th episode. It appears that this was his downfall since this was the first failed Money in the Bank cash-in in history as CM Punk was able to overcome the odds after The Big Show interfered in the match and punched Cena in the face.

The referee was down at the time and missed the interference so Punk was able to get him back in the ring and get the pin, but Cena kicked out and Big Show returned to beat down Cena and cause the disqualification. Punk retained the title but Cena later went on to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania the following year.

