4 WWE stars whose contracts are expiring soon

WWE has been dealing with many contract expirations over the past few weeks. Superstars like World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and former champions Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Finn Balor recently re-signed with the company to stay long-term.

At the same time, other superstars, like former Women's World Champion Becky Lynch, have yet to agree to a new deal, which means that they could become free agents soon.

With that in mind, we look at four superstars whose contracts are expected to expire as soon as June and what is next for them.

#4. Dijak

Dijak signed with WWE in 2017. He has been part of the main roster and NXT, but he was never a top guy on either NXT, RAW, or SmackDown.

He was drafted to the red brand during the 2024 WWE Draft, but he has not appeared yet, even though the creative team has plans for him.

According to backstage reports, his contract expires in June, and it is unclear if WWE will let him go or sign him to a new deal.

#3. Natalya

Natalya is considered an iconic figure in WWE and has been with the company since 2007. Although it's been years since she won a championship, the veteran's presence is crucial for the women's division and locker room's success.

Natalya is under contract with the company for a few more days, and there is no report yet on what is next for both sides or whether they will continue to work together.

Natalya has won multiple titles over her career. She has held the SmackDown Women's Championship, Women's Tag Team Championship, and Divas Championship once.

#2. Chad Gable

Chad Gable has emerged as a title contender ever since he turned heel on the April 15 episode of RAW. He has been going after Sami Zayn and the Intercontinental Championship, even though he has been unsuccessful.

At the same time, he has been humiliating the other members of The Alpha Academy, and fans expect Otis to turn on him soon.

His current contract reportedly expires next week in June, and there is still no information on whether the two sides will continue to work together or part ways. In the latter scenario, he is expected to attract significant interest from rival companies like AEW.

#1. Former WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch

Maybe the biggest name who could leave the company soon is Becky Lynch. She is currently out as her contract expires on Saturday, June 1, and there is no new deal in place, even though talks remain ongoing between the two sides.

The expectation is that The Man will eventually stay with the company on a new deal, but she will take significant time off before returning to the ring.

Like Chad Gable, she is expected to attract significant interest from AEW and other promotions should she eventually become a free agent and leave the company.