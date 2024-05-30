What is Becky Lynch's plan after WWE contract expires? Exploring her future

Becky Lynch is one of the most popular superstars in WWE. Having had a storied career thus far, The Man is undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer. While she has accomplished a lot and has more to offer, there are doubts regarding her future with the company. Lynch's WWE contract is on the verge of expiring. There have been reports about a renewal, but nothing has materialized just yet.

With the expiry date fast approaching, Lynch must have some plans for the future. So, what is it? Well, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lynch plans to take a much-needed break, and a long one at that.

"Becky Lynch is taking an extended leave. From what I was told, it’s not like a short period of time. She was looking for a long period of time out," reported Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer also commented on what Lynch's future would look like when it comes to the squared circle. He suggested that there was a possibility that she would weigh her options, but right now she was focused on taking a break.

"It’s probably, if he’s not on the road [Seth Rollins] it makes sense for her not to be on the road and they can’t be hurting for money where they need it right now, and you know maybe she’s looking for other things or maybe she’s not. She’ll be a free agent as of a couple days from now," Meltzer added.

With her husband, Seth Rollins, taking an extended break, it makes sense why Becky Lynch would also like to take one. It gives her time to stay at home and relax with her family. But, worry not, once she does inevitably return, she is sure to come back in a spectacular fashion.

Becky Lynch will reportedly re-sign with WWE and kickstart a major feud upon her comeback

While it is seemingly true that Becky Lynch will be spending some time away from WWE, she is not done with the company. Contrary to some rumors that suggest that she could take her talents elsewhere, it seems as if The Man has every intention to re-sign with WWE.

What's more, the company has reportedly already lined up a major feud for her once she returns.

According to Xero News, Lynch is expected to return around the time of Royal Rumble 2025 or by WrestleMania 41. Before that, she seemingly plans on immersing herself in a couple of projects, including some movie and television roles. Once she does return, she could feud with her fellow Irishwoman, Lyra Valkyria.

The WWE Universe will be waiting with bated breath for The Man's return. She is a fan-favorite for a reason. Whether it's seven months from now or even on the next episode of RAW, she will always get a great pop upon her comeback.

