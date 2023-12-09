4 WWE stars whose Royal Rumble spots might be in jeopardy because of CM Punk 

WWE's landscape - and the Royal Rumble event - were greatly changed when CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames after almost ten years. He immediately became one of the top stars due to his history and impact on the industry.

Punk immediately slots into main-event feuds across both brands. He won't be battling mid-card heels, but will instead be in major title matches, or dream bouts against someone like 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

While Punk's return is exciting for many fans and stars, his standing in the industry might supersede some wrestlers as soon as The Royal Rumble. The following four stars might miss out on glory at the Royal Rumble because of Punk's return. The 'spot' could be in a major title match, or even as the winner of the Rumble contest.

#4 Drew McIntyre is unhinged

McIntyre cannot be happy that another big star could prevent him from getting another title shot

McIntyre has tried to get another shot at Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight title, but things don't seem to fall his way. Rollins gave Jey Uso a shot on the latest RAW instead of McIntyre, angering the former WWE champ even further.

He took his frustrations out on Sami Zayn and is still fixated on Uso, and how everyone has forgiven him. Jey's apology seemed too little too late for McIntyre, especially since Jey ran up to Randy Orton, and immediately apologized to The Viper.

The Scottish Warrior could have earned another shot at Rollins at the Royal Rumble. It would have been a marquee match, but with Punk's return, that is likely off the table. McIntyre will probably have to win another Rumble contest.

#3 Speaking of Jey Uso...

The 2024 Royal Rumble will be Jey's first Rumble since leaving the Bloodline

Uso has become one of the top faces on RAW and WWE since defecting from The Bloodline. He has made amends with most people, save for McIntyre, and McIntyre hasn't let him off the hook for it.

Despite not having the singles track record of someone like McIntyre, Rollins, or even Zayn, Uso is extremely over with the WWE Universe. They'd welcome a Royal Rumble win with open arms.

Jey fell to Rollins on RAW, but could have won the Rumble and earned another shot at Reigns, or Seth again, at WrestleMania. With a returning Punk, his odds of winning decrease greatly.

#2 LA Knight is a favorite to win the Royal Rumble

Another star who has risen into main-event status in 2023 is LA Knight. The Megastar's organic rise saw him challenge The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel.

Like most of Reigns' other defenses, outside interference prevented Knight from dethroning The Head of the Table. A path to another title shot would be winning the Royal Rumble match. He's extremely popular and fans would accept him winning.

After Punk's return, some rumors popped up stating that a showdown with Reigns is on the list of plans. Knight may have been considered for another shot between now and WrestleMania 40, but Punk's re-emergence puts that on hold.

Knight was a huge favorite to win the match or even earn a shot at The Show of Shows, but Punk's return is a roadblock to both opportunities.

#1 Cody Rhodes still wants to finish the story

Some fans either loved Roman Reigns retaining his title against Cody Rhodes or hated it. Regardless of their feelings, one thing is certain - Rhodes deserves, and will get another shot, to dethrone The Tribal Chief at some point.

The American Nightmare enters the Royal Rumble this year as one of the favorites to win, consecutively in his case. If he is successful, it would be the first time the feat was accomplished since Stone Cold in 1997-1998.

WWE probably hoped for Reigns to face The Rock at WrestleMania 40, but too much is working against it. The Rock's schedule is one factor, as is the problem of either outcome of that match. The Voice of the Voiceless will face Reigns at some point. Winning the Royal Rumble could be his route to the main event.

With The Rock likely out of the running, Rhodes became the automatic front-runner to face The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows. Punk's return certainly shakes things up with all of the major matches from now until April.

