4 WWE stars who will be buried if they lose at Saturday Night’s Main Event or Evolution

The State Farm Arena in Atlanta is decked out to host Saturday Night's Main Event and WWE Evolution. The card is stacked, and the company is promoting it as a special weekend full of surprises and breakout moments. Several top stars of the company are set to compete in these two marquee events in some blockbuster matches.

Ad

Among the talents competing on the show, a few of them have been struggling to get victories lately. And another major loss could be a final blow to their momentum, putting them in the backseat ahead of SummerSlam. Therefore, the upcoming two events present a must-win situation for several top stars, who are in desperate need of victory.

Let's take a look at four WWE stars who will be buried if they lose at Saturday Night's Main Event or Evolution:

Ad

Trending

#4. Gunther

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Ad

Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event. It is set to be the retirement match of the WCW icon in his hometown of Atlanta. However, the 58-year-old is known for pulling off huge upsets in his matches when fans least expect it. Therefore, there is a real possibility that Goldberg may squash Gunther.

The Ring General has already faced several setbacks in the past few months against stars such as Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. It wouldn't be wrong to say that he is slowly and gradually losing his indomitable aura, and another loss could put a huge question mark on his future within the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Besides, a loss against a veteran like Goldberg would take a massive toll on Gunther's momentum. It would ruin his character heavily ahead of WWE's biggest SummerSlam ever and could mark his downfall.

#3. WWE Superstar Naomi

Naomi will compete in a No Holds Barred Match against her arch-rival Jade Cargill at Evolution. The Storm recently won the Queen of the Ring Tournament and is set to get a title shot at SummerSlam next month. Therefore, she has all the momentum on her side to win this Sunday. However, The Glow has already lost to Cargill once, and another defeat against her will bury her.

Ad

Besides, she also holds the Money in the Bank briefcase. Therefore, a loss at this stage could undermine all the momentum WWE has built around her character over the past few months. Naomi has been doing an incredible job as a heel on SmackDown, and fans seem to be invested in her character. Hence, she cannot afford a loss in any case.

Considering her MITB contract win, WWE might also have some major plans for The Glow down the line. However, a defeat against Jade Cargill would pour cold water on the red-momentum Naomi has gained.

Ad

#2. Solo Sikoa

Expand Tweet

Ad

Solo Sikoa will put his United States Title on the line against his former Bloodline ally, Jimmy Uso, at Saturday Night's Main Event. The 32-year-old recently won his title at Night of Champions after beating Jacob Fatu. It was Sikoa's first singles title win on the main roster, and losing it in just a month will completely bury him and shatter his credibility.

Besides, he also recently re-formed his faction and has regained a lot of credibility. However, a defeat at the hands of Jimmy Uso could dismantle Solo Sikoa's momentum. Losing to Uso, who has been lost in the shuffle for months, could make The Street Champion appear weak within his own faction and make all his claims hollow.

Ad

Therefore, Sikoa needs a victory, and that too in a dominant fashion, to solidify his place as a credible US Champion. But it could lead to his downfall in the company if he drops the title in his first title defense.

#1. Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The company has been building it as a clash between stars of two different generations. However, it would be a nightmare for Stratton if she loses against the veteran, who has already passed her prime. It would be nothing short of an embarrassment for The Buff Barbie.

Ad

WWE Evolution is a premium live event that will set the foundation for the future of women's wrestling. Tiffany Stratton, being a flag bearer of the future of the company, cannot afford a loss at such a big stage. Besides, it would leave a stain on her young career if she couldn't defeat a 49-year-old Trish Stratus despite making bold claims.

Expand Tweet

Also, WWE is heavily pushing Tiffany Stratton as their top face ahead of SummerSlam. A loss just weeks before The Biggest Party of The Summer could damage her credibility and send her on a downward spiral within the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!