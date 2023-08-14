Since May 27th, 2023, Seth Rollins has reigned as the World Heavyweight Champion. The big gold title was brought back to Monday Night RAW in light of the recent draft, as the red brand needed its own world championship.

Having worked as one of World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest stars over the past decade, there are few better to hold the red brand's newest title, as the visionary looks to establish the belt as a legitimate and prestigious prize.

Whilst many are still happy to see Seth with the world title, there are a few stars lying in wait who are hoping to take the belt from him. Join us as we take a look at the four most likely superstars who will end Rollins' run with the belt.

#4. Third time is the charm for Finn Balor

For the majority of the summer, Rollins' biggest threat to his belt has been his old rival, Finn Balor. Their first encounter took place back at SummerSlam 2016, where the Irishman defeated Seth to become the first ever Universal Champion. Despite his win, Finn would have to relinquish the belt the next night after picking up a severe injury during the matchup.

Now working with Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest in The Judgment Day, Balor will resort to any tactic to win his matches. In recent months, Balor has come from within inches of taking the world title from Rollins, with the pair going one-on-one at both Money in the Bank and then at SummerSlam.

With their rivalry seemingly far from over, the company's next Premium Live Event, Payback, may finally see Finn Balor defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#3. A General takes over the world

Over the past year, there has arguably been no other superstar more impressive than Gunther. The Ring General currently reigns as the Intercontinental Championship, with him having held the belt for 430 days and counting. Gunther is now 25 days away from becoming the longest reigning holder of the belt of all time.

Whilst he may still be the Intercontinental Champion, it is clear for all to see that Gunther is ready for the main event scene, with him already having showcased his skills against top stars like Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar earlier this year in the Royal Rumble match.

Therefore, when he eventually does lose the Intercontinental title, despite the loss, the only road next for him should be Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight belt.

#2. Seth Rollins gets cashed in on

Whilst he may not be set to face Rollins anytime soon in a pre-planned one-on-one match, Finn Balor's Judgment Day teammate Damian Priest is certainly one of the more likely stars to end The Architect's run with the big gold belt.

Last July, Damian Priest won the career-altering Money in the Bank ladder match. With this win, the 40-year-old now holds a briefcase, with a contract inside allowing him to face the champion of his choosing, with the match also taking place whenever he wants it to.

During a recent interview on WWE’s The Bump, Damian Priest shed some light on what he plans to do with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

"The moment I grabbed this, even when I was standing on the ladder, the only vision I had, it was almost like pictures in my brain of all the championships. I had them all in mind. Seth Rollins, it just so happens he’s involved with Judgment Day business." Priest added: "I’m not going to cash in this contract in a respectful way. I’m going to wait until my opponent’s beaten, battered, useless. That’s when I’ll cash in. So for all the champions, when you’re down and out and you think things can’t get worse, I’ll be seeing you." [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Seth Rollins, however, will no doubt be well aware of the danger that Damian Priest possesses, as he arguably was part of the greatest ever Money in the Bank moment of all time, when he cashed in his contract in 2015 in the main event of WrestleMania 31, to defeat Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

#1. Drew McIntyre breaks Seth Rollins' dream

One huge name that Seth Rollins has rarely faced off with during his historical WWE career is the Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre. Both stars have sat atop the WWE mountain from time to time, but injuries or similar in-ring personas have kept them from facing each other.

Whilst Drew and Seth are both currently babyfaces, many feel that McIntyre's character is in need of a change, with a potential heel turn on the cards in the coming weeks.

If the Scotsman does indeed turn to the dark side, then a huge one-on-one rivalry with Rollins may see Drew take the title off of Seth in drastic fashion.

