4 WWE stars who will miss WrestleMania 41 due to real-life injuries

Many top WWE names are slated to be part of WrestleMania 41, but some prominent stars will miss the show. While some don't have a storyline heading into 'Mania, others are dealing with injuries that will prevent them from participating in the show.

WrestleMania 41 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Top WWE Superstars like John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and more are already confirmed to compete at the premium live event.

In this list, we will look at four WWE Superstars who will miss WrestleMania 41 due to injuries.

#4 Bronson Reed has been out of action since Survivor Series: WarGames 2024

Several superstars involved in the 2024 Men's WarGames match sustained injuries, including Bronson Reed. While many of them have already recovered, the damage the Australian star suffered was a bit more serious.

Following the WarGames match, The Auszilla shared that he hurt his talus bone and would go under the knife. Considering the recovery timeline for such an injury, he will likely miss WrestleMania 41.

#3 Asuka is reportedly not expected to return in time for WWE WrestleMania

Asuka was last seen in action at Backlash 2024, where she and Kairi Sane failed to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. As it turns out, she was already injured months before the aforementioned match.

The Empress of Tomorrow was injured two months before Backlash. Although there were talks that she was supposed to have a tag team match at WrestleMania, those plans were nixed, and she is not expected to return until May.

#2 Tonga Loa also sustained an injury at last year's Survivor Series: WarGames

Another superstar who suffered an injury at the 2024 WarGames was Tonga Loa, who tore his bicep. He teamed up with Bronson Reed, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu at the event. Due to the injury, The Bloodline member is set to miss the upcoming show.

As per WrestleVotes via Backstage Pass, there were 'Mania plans for Loa, but those were ultimately nixed. PWNexus later reported that he was expected to return in June.

#1 Ilja Dragunov might be away from the ring for a while

Ilja Dragunov was quickly rising through the ranks in WWE before he tore his ACL in September last year against Gunther. He got hurt in a World Heavyweight Championship at a house show. While many are hoping to see him return in time for 'Mania, that may not happen.

As per PWNexus, Dragunov will be away from TV for a while as his rumored WWE return month is September. This means the former NXT Champion will miss WrestleMania and some other premium live events.

