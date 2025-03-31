Report: Disappointing WWE news on Asuka

The wait for Asuka's WWE return continues as WrestleMania 41 fast approaches. It looks like fans have to wait a little longer to see the Japanese star back inside the squared circle. An update on her potential return timeline has come to the fore.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been out of action since the Backlash Premium Live Event, which was held in May 2024. In her last outing, Asuka was unsuccessful, as she and Kairi Sane lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

She has since been recovering from a knee injury. There's no word on if she has been medically cleared to return to the ring, but she was reportedly discussed for a tag team match at WrestleMania 41. It looks like her rumored return plans have been nixed. PWNexus is now reporting that Asuka will likely return sometime in May, with a likely date slated for RAW after Backlash.

If the recent report is anything to go by, then the Damage CTRL member will miss WrestleMania for the first time in seven years. Aside from her injury, Asuka has had a rough start to 2025. She recently faced trouble dealing with some creepy fans making romantic advances. She warned fans about invading her privacy and even consulted the police.

WWE and TKO were said to have taken action to protect her after the Japanese star shared concerns about her safety.

